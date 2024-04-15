1. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 11,585 / 5,804,495

2. [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime – 8,012 / 143,180

3. [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 7,470 / 1,829,996

4. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 7,078 / 7,747,713

5. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 6,131 / 1,320,273

6. [PS5] Rise of the Ronin – 5,651 / 109,501

7. [NSW] Minecraft – 5,523 / 3,502,392

8. [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 5,477 / 4,282,105

9. [PS5] ARK: Survival Ascended – 4,127 / NEW

10. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 3,791 / 5,489,590



Switch OLED – 50,602

PS5 – 16,149

Switch Lite – 7,531

Switch – 6,148

PS5 Digital Edition – 5,148

Xbox Series X – 2,149

Xbox Series S – 640

PS4 – 92



64 281 Switch / 21 297 PS5 / 2 789 XSX

PS : Semaine prochaine nous aurons du changement :

Stellar Blade / Sand Land / Eiyuden Chronicle : H.H / Demon Slayer : K.N.Y – S.T.B ! / SaGa Emerald Beyond