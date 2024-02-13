profile
Jeux Vidéo
277
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
181
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 6070
visites since opening : 9965892
guiguif > blog
all
Duskfade: Un nouveau jeu inspiré par Kingdom Hearts
Duskfade est le nouveau projet de Weird Beluga Studio (Clid The Snail) qui sera bientôt lancé sur Kickstarter.

https://twitter.com/WeirdBeluga
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/13/2024 at 10:34 AM by guiguif
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo