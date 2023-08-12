profile
all
God of War Ragnarok: Un mode Rogue-like gratuit
Prévu le 12 Décembre, GOW Ragnarok aura le droit a un mode Rogue-like gratuit nommée Valhalla.

    eruroraito7
    posted the 12/08/2023 at 01:24 AM by guiguif
    comments (3)
    edarn posted the 12/08/2023 at 01:27 AM
    Espérons qu'on aura plus de surprises comme ça à l'avenir.
    GG à eux en tout cas.
    guiguif posted the 12/08/2023 at 01:29 AM
    Bientot un mode rogue sur Ratchet RA, Spider-Man 2, Horizon 2, Demon's Souls ect...
    grundbeld posted the 12/08/2023 at 02:03 AM
    Eh ben on dirait que le genre est à la mode !

    Au moins c'est gratos.
