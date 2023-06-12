profile
all
[Netflix] Yu Yu Hakusho: Nouveau Trailer
Nouveau trailer pour la serie Live Yu Yu Hakusho adapté du manga de Yoshihiro Togashi (Hunter X Hunter)

VF


VO
    posted the 12/06/2023 at 10:38 AM by guiguif
    comments (9)
    newtechnix posted the 12/06/2023 at 10:49 AM
    Ce qui passe en manga ou en anime n'arrive pas à passer en film ou série.

    faut vraiment un contenu plus "normal", un Akira cela peut faire le job par contre juste par exemple les cheveux coloré kikoulol et la petites sucettes sur un adulte et si on rajoute les FXs à deux balles.
    shinz0 posted the 12/06/2023 at 10:54 AM
    Mouais en vrai ça passe mais j'ai du mal avec la perruque de Kurama pas assez androgyne
    newtechnix posted the 12/06/2023 at 10:54 AM
    Outre la difficulté à adapter le matériel de base de Yu Yu Hakusho faut bien voir le niveau de budget à sortir en terme de FX. On va se retrouver devant un énorme fail.
    vohmp posted the 12/06/2023 at 10:56 AM
    newtechnix j'avoue que la sucette ca fait bizarre, ca va encore mais la vf mouais pas convaincu par la voix de Donald.
    darksector posted the 12/06/2023 at 11:24 AM
    C'est aussi ridicule que les adaptations live que font les Japonais.
    wilhelm posted the 12/06/2023 at 11:30 AM
    Comme indiqué, ça donne un côté ridicule ce copier/coller en format live sans ajustement.
    shinz0 posted the 12/06/2023 at 11:40 AM
    darksector c'est japonais justement
    marcelpatulacci posted the 12/06/2023 at 12:00 PM
    Yu Yu ???
    lapala posted the 12/06/2023 at 12:06 PM
    Ouai non ça passe pas
