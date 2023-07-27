profile
[PS5] EXILEDGE / Gameplay

Sony Interactive Entertainment Shanghai et Enigmatrix montre du gameplay de Exiledge
Il s'agit d'un des jeux faisant partie du programme Playstation Hero Project.



"Toute ressemblance avec des articles parlant de jeux chinois dont la sortie n'a pas été évoqué serait purement fortuite"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CT8bzzggMWU
    posted the 07/27/2023 at 09:45 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    rbz posted the 07/27/2023 at 09:52 AM
    ça manque vraiment trop de subtilité. en 50 sec de trailer j'ai déja pigé toutes les influences du jeu tellement c'est recraché grossièrement X)
    keiku posted the 07/27/2023 at 10:03 AM
    après le mobile le jeu chinois arrive sur console... pour le m.. et surtout pour le pire
    guiguif posted the 07/27/2023 at 10:09 AM
    "Toute ressemblance avec des articles parlant de jeux chinois dont la sortie n'a pas été évoqué serait purement fortuite"

    avec cet article surtout (same trailer)
    nicolasgourry posted the 07/27/2023 at 10:14 AM
    guiguif tu as devancé Gematsu
    nicolasgourry posted the 07/27/2023 at 10:16 AM
    guiguif tu sais ce que tu pourrais faire c'est un articles avec les jeux chinois prévu du programme Playstation Hero Project.
    guiguif posted the 07/27/2023 at 10:38 AM
    nicolasgourry je t'en prie, je ne voudrais pas faire un article sur des jeux qui ne sortirons pas
