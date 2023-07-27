accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
nicolasgourry
articles :
4869
visites since opening :
7414615
nicolasgourry
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
[PS5] EXILEDGE / Gameplay
Sony Interactive Entertainment Shanghai et Enigmatrix montre du gameplay de Exiledge
Il s'agit d'un des jeux faisant partie du programme Playstation Hero Project.
"Toute ressemblance avec des articles parlant de jeux chinois dont la sortie n'a pas été évoqué serait purement fortuite"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CT8bzzggMWU
posted the 07/27/2023 at 09:45 AM by
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
comments (
6
)
rbz
posted
the 07/27/2023 at 09:52 AM
ça manque vraiment trop de subtilité. en 50 sec de trailer j'ai déja pigé toutes les influences du jeu tellement c'est recraché grossièrement X)
keiku
posted
the 07/27/2023 at 10:03 AM
après le mobile le jeu chinois arrive sur console... pour le m.. et surtout pour le pire
guiguif
posted
the 07/27/2023 at 10:09 AM
"Toute ressemblance avec des articles parlant de jeux chinois dont la sortie n'a pas été évoqué serait purement fortuite"
avec cet
article
surtout
(same trailer)
nicolasgourry
posted
the 07/27/2023 at 10:14 AM
guiguif
tu as devancé Gematsu
nicolasgourry
posted
the 07/27/2023 at 10:16 AM
guiguif
tu sais ce que tu pourrais faire c'est un articles avec les jeux chinois prévu du programme Playstation Hero Project.
guiguif
posted
the 07/27/2023 at 10:38 AM
nicolasgourry
je t'en prie, je ne voudrais pas faire un article sur des jeux qui ne sortirons pas
avec cet article surtout (same trailer)