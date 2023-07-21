profile
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
guiguif
guiguif
guiguif > blog
High on Life débarque sur PS5 & PS4
L'exclue Xbox/PC arrive sur PS5 et PS4, la liste des trophées est apparue sur le PSN.



https://twitter.com/gematsu/status/1682479009530105857
    famimax
    posted the 07/21/2023 at 08:10 PM by guiguif
    comments (4)
    negan posted the 07/21/2023 at 08:24 PM
    D'ailleurs il y avait pas un DLC de prévu ?
    bogsnake posted the 07/21/2023 at 08:39 PM
    oui le DLC est récemment sorti (ou ne devrait pas tardé à sortir,à vérifier!)
    famimax posted the 07/21/2023 at 08:57 PM
    P'tin qu'ils mettent la VR
    malcomz posted the 07/21/2023 at 09:25 PM
    Un super jeu ! J'ai adoré.
