profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
Sonic Superstar montre son Opening en anime
C'est la coutume pour chaque Sonic "retro" que se soit un nouveau jeu ou des compiles d'anciens opus, on a le droit a un petit opening en anime (et sans doute des cutscenes animés dans le jeu)
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
axlenz
,
opthomas
,
minx
,
nikolastation
posted the 07/18/2023 at 05:36 PM by
guiguif
comments (
4
)
chronokami
posted
the 07/18/2023 at 06:06 PM
C'est joli. Cela dit elle fait moins sensation que l'intro de Sonic Mania
nikolastation
posted
the 07/18/2023 at 07:11 PM
La tenue d'Amy, c'est NON !!!
cliana
posted
the 07/18/2023 at 07:15 PM
Avec la musique Sonic Boom par dessus ca colle 100 fois mieux
forte
posted
the 07/18/2023 at 07:40 PM
nikolastation
C'est la "Classic". C'est donc OUI pour ma part, mais surtout LOGIQUE au vue de l'enrobage du jeu, qui se passe dans la timeline "Classic". Hâte qu'il sorte celui-là.
