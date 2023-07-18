profile
Sonic Superstar montre son Opening en anime
C'est la coutume pour chaque Sonic "retro" que se soit un nouveau jeu ou des compiles d'anciens opus, on a le droit a un petit opening en anime (et sans doute des cutscenes animés dans le jeu)

    posted the 07/18/2023 at 05:36 PM by guiguif
    comments (4)
    chronokami posted the 07/18/2023 at 06:06 PM
    C'est joli. Cela dit elle fait moins sensation que l'intro de Sonic Mania
    nikolastation posted the 07/18/2023 at 07:11 PM
    La tenue d'Amy, c'est NON !!!
    cliana posted the 07/18/2023 at 07:15 PM
    Avec la musique Sonic Boom par dessus ca colle 100 fois mieux
    forte posted the 07/18/2023 at 07:40 PM
    nikolastation C'est la "Classic". C'est donc OUI pour ma part, mais surtout LOGIQUE au vue de l'enrobage du jeu, qui se passe dans la timeline "Classic". Hâte qu'il sorte celui-là.
