1. [NSW] Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom – 17,996 / 1,741,310
2. [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI – 14,109 / 387,899
3. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 9,736 / 5,364,524
4. [NSW] Master Detective Archives: Rain Code – 9,566 / 64,905
5. [NSW] Minecraft – 6,935 / 3,185,782
6. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 6,247 / 1,120,495
7. [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 5,550 / 4,054,235
8. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 4,979 / 5,230,148
9. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 4,727 / 3,415,119
10. [NSW] Everybody 1-2 Switch – 4,494 / 7,814
Switch OLED – 54,879
PS5 – 45,061
Switch Lite – 20,613
Switch – 10,958
PS5 Digital Edition – 3,797
PS4 – 3,196
Xbox Series X – 769
Xbox Series S – 55
New 2DS LL – 44
86 450 Switch / 56 019 PS5 / 824 XSXIS
07/13/2023
