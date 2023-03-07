profile
Jeux Vidéo
276
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
128
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4849
visites since opening : 7359603
nicolasgourry > blog
all
Famitsu sales (7/3/23 – 7/9/23) / Zelda : TOTK repasse devant FFXVI
1. [NSW] Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom – 17,996 / 1,741,310
2. [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI – 14,109 / 387,899
3. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 9,736 / 5,364,524
4. [NSW] Master Detective Archives: Rain Code – 9,566 / 64,905
5. [NSW] Minecraft – 6,935 / 3,185,782
6. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 6,247 / 1,120,495
7. [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 5,550 / 4,054,235
8. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 4,979 / 5,230,148
9. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 4,727 / 3,415,119
10. [NSW] Everybody 1-2 Switch – 4,494 / 7,814

Switch OLED – 54,879
PS5 – 45,061
Switch Lite – 20,613
Switch – 10,958
PS5 Digital Edition – 3,797
PS4 – 3,196
Xbox Series X – 769
Xbox Series S – 55
New 2DS LL – 44

86 450 Switch / 56 019 PS5 / 824 XSXIS
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    kevinmccallisterrr, yogfei
    posted the 07/13/2023 at 01:16 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    nikolastation posted the 07/13/2023 at 01:46 PM
    Vu le parc de PS5 installées, pas très étonnant. Ce qui serait intéressant c'est d'avoir le ratio de joueurs ayant acheté FF XVI par rapport au nombre de joueurs possédant une PS5 sur l'archipel.
    kambei312 posted the 07/13/2023 at 01:49 PM
    PS5 – 45,061
    PS5 Digital Edition – 3,797

    Content de voir que les gens ont pas envie de se faire entuber en passant en full démat. Il y a une certaine résistance.
    yogfei posted the 07/13/2023 at 02:13 PM
    nikolastation 2.900.000 pour la PS5 pour 388.000 FFXVI ratio de 1 pour 7.47
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo