profile
Jeux Vidéo
276
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
182
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5874
visites since opening : 9308380
guiguif > blog
all
Gex Trilogy annoncé
Gex le gecko fera son retour sur consoles actuelles via une compile qui comprendra Gex, Gex: Enter the Gecko et Gex contre Dr. Rez.

    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    almightybhunivelze, jenicris, legato
    posted the 07/12/2023 at 08:57 PM by guiguif
    comments (4)
    almightybhunivelze posted the 07/12/2023 at 09:12 PM
    Je suis stupeur !T'ai fu remastered sa serai cool
    linkstar posted the 07/12/2023 at 09:17 PM
    Mais nooooon, rah la la les souvenirs.
    negan posted the 07/12/2023 at 09:36 PM
    Entre lui et Tomba
    bladagun posted the 07/12/2023 at 10:47 PM
    Super mais un remake serais top aussi
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo