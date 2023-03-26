profile
Un bon premier trimestre 2023, vivement la suite


OpenCritic 82%




































Avril 2023
-4 : GrimGrimoire OnceMore (PS5/PS4/Switch)
-18 : Horizon Forbidden West : Burning Shores (DLC)
-21 : Advance Wars 1 + 2 : Re-Boot Camp (Switch)
-25 : Trinity Trigger (PC/PS5/PS4/Switch)
-27 : The Last Case of Benedict Fox (PC/Microsoft)
-28 : Star Wars Jedi : Survivor (PC/PS5XSX)
    posted the 03/26/2023 at 11:00 AM by nicolasgourry
    sora78 posted the 03/26/2023 at 11:19 AM
    Une flopée de jeux pas bien ambitieux, pas très attendus et de remasters/remakes en dehors de Hogwarts Legacy...
    Le second trimestre éclate celui-ci avec :

    The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
    Final Fantasy XVI
    Diablo 4
    Horizon II Burning Shores
    Street Fighter 6
    Star Wars Jedi Survivors
    Atlas Fallen
    Minecraft Legends
    Humanity
    Ys 9: Monstrum Nox
    Meet Your Maker
    Darkest Dungeon 2Lego 2K Drive
    The Last Case of Benedict Fox
    Hollow Knight: Silksong (Si Xbox n'a pas mytho encore une fois l'an dernier)
    cladstrife59 posted the 03/26/2023 at 11:26 AM
    Une année qui s'annonce anthologique.
    metroidvania posted the 03/26/2023 at 11:30 AM
    Que du bonheur. Année incroyable. Metroid Zelda RE4 WO Long etc etc que dire vive la passion du JV
    ouken posted the 03/26/2023 at 11:31 AM
    Belle giffle ce trimestre !!! Du très très lourd !! Vraiment ya eu aps mal de grosses bombe et cartouche ,ça promet un année de folie, les trimestres souvant son tout autent équilibré ces cool !!
    rbz posted the 03/26/2023 at 11:37 AM
    Soyons sérieux , hogwart c'est pas plus de 70 méta en vrai. Le 8,5 de gamekyo, j'ai pas compris.

    Vivement ffxvi et Zelda sinon , j'ai déjà bien assez a faire avec le PS extra
    chaosad posted the 03/26/2023 at 11:44 AM
    Je sais que ce n’est pas un nouveau jeu mais RE8 en VR j’ai tellement adoré !
    killia posted the 03/26/2023 at 11:55 AM
    En vrai, on a bien mangé pour un début d’année
    kidicarus posted the 03/26/2023 at 11:59 AM
    Me voilà revenu de vacances et pas un Metroid prime remastered en rayon.
    Bande d'enfoiré, vous m'en avez pas laissé un

    Je vais attendre une relivraison
    jenicris posted the 03/26/2023 at 12:10 PM
    rbz ah tu vas le faire du coup FFXVI ?!
    yogfei posted the 03/26/2023 at 12:47 PM
    rbz Pas trop d'accord, je suis pas fan d'Harry potter, j'ai vu les films, jamais lu les bouquins, mais j'ai vraiment apprécié le jeu, quelques problèmes de rythme mais combat plus que sympathique, histoire très plaisante a suivre impatient d'avoir une suite
