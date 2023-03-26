Avril 2023
-4 : GrimGrimoire OnceMore (PS5/PS4/Switch)
-18 : Horizon Forbidden West : Burning Shores (DLC)
-21 : Advance Wars 1 + 2 : Re-Boot Camp (Switch)
-25 : Trinity Trigger (PC/PS5/PS4/Switch)
-27 : The Last Case of Benedict Fox (PC/Microsoft)
-28 : Star Wars Jedi : Survivor (PC/PS5XSX)
tags :
posted the 03/26/2023 at 11:00 AM by nicolasgourry
Le second trimestre éclate celui-ci avec :
The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
Final Fantasy XVI
Diablo 4
Horizon II Burning Shores
Street Fighter 6
Star Wars Jedi Survivors
Atlas Fallen
Minecraft Legends
Humanity
Ys 9: Monstrum Nox
Meet Your Maker
Darkest Dungeon 2Lego 2K Drive
The Last Case of Benedict Fox
Hollow Knight: Silksong (Si Xbox n'a pas mytho encore une fois l'an dernier)
Vivement ffxvi et Zelda sinon , j'ai déjà bien assez a faire avec le PS extra
Bande d'enfoiré, vous m'en avez pas laissé un
Je vais attendre une relivraison