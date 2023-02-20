profile
all
[PSVR2] 3 Trailer de lancement + Bonus (Ozzy Osborne)






Bonus
    sora78, hanackil, famimax
    posted the 02/20/2023 at 08:30 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (7)
    hanackil posted the 02/20/2023 at 08:37 PM
    Encore deux jours
    famimax posted the 02/20/2023 at 08:55 PM
    Zombieland: Headshot Fever ca reste un petit jeu, mais ça à l'air bien sympa ! Et p'tin la différence avec la version de ce pauvre Meta Quest 2

    Et la "pub" avec Ozzy Osborne ! Excellent !
    keiku posted the 02/20/2023 at 09:32 PM
    famimax Et p'tin la différence avec la version de ce pauvre Meta Quest 2

    bein oui justement vu que tu en parle, c'est quoi la différence ?
    famimax posted the 02/20/2023 at 09:36 PM
    keiku https://youtu.be/u_B5ojK9UWg
    keiku posted the 02/20/2023 at 09:39 PM
    famimax ca répond pas a ma question
    hanackil posted the 02/20/2023 at 09:43 PM
    famimax oui ça a l'air bien fun
    keiku posted the 02/20/2023 at 09:47 PM
    famimax voila le trailer du quest pour comparer tu met en pause a 0.36 de ta video, a part les texture de visage des zombies qui ont été refaite, il y a pas grand différence

    https://youtu.be/H_35Kd7hUl0?t=31
