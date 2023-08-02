accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
articles : 5712
visites since opening : 8850465
guiguif
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg annoncé sur PS5, PS4, Switch & PC
Annoncé lors du ND jap, Atelier Marie sortie en 1997 sur PS1 aura le droit a un remake en 3D tout en restant en style chibi sur PS5, PS4, Switch & PC.
posted the 02/08/2023 at 11:33 PM by guiguif
guiguif
comments ( 2 )
2
)
sora78
posted
the 02/08/2023 at 11:36 PM
Joli travail sur ce remake
keiku
posted
the 02/08/2023 at 11:39 PM
sora78
c'est ce qu'on appelle un remake ,mais en même temps vu la tête de l'original
Mais ca fera un jeu de plus dans ma liste s'il sort chez nous
Mais ca fera un jeu de plus dans ma liste s'il sort chez nous