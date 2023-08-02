profile
Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg annoncé sur PS5, PS4, Switch & PC
Annoncé lors du ND jap, Atelier Marie sortie en 1997 sur PS1 aura le droit a un remake en 3D tout en restant en style chibi sur PS5, PS4, Switch & PC.



    posted the 02/08/2023 at 11:33 PM by guiguif
    comments (2)
    sora78 posted the 02/08/2023 at 11:36 PM
    Joli travail sur ce remake
    keiku posted the 02/08/2023 at 11:39 PM
    sora78 c'est ce qu'on appelle un remake ,mais en même temps vu la tête de l'original

    Mais ca fera un jeu de plus dans ma liste s'il sort chez nous
