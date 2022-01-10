profile
De mi-Octobre à fin-Octobre 2022, du lourd en perspective

14 Octobre 2022

(PC/XSXISIIDirectement dans le Gamepass-)

18 Octobre 2022

(PC/PS5/XSXIS/Switch-cloudIIDirectement dans le Gamepass-)

20 Octobre 2022

(Exclusif Switch)

21 Octobre 2022

(Arrive maintenant sur PC/PS5/XSX/XOne/SwitchIIDirectement dans le Gamepass-)

27 Octobre 2022

(PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/XOne)

28 Octobre 2022

(Exclusif Switch)
    posted the 10/01/2022 at 01:30 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (8)
    colt posted the 10/01/2022 at 01:33 PM
    pour octobre ça sera pour moi :

    Overwatch 2
    call of duty mw2
    bayonetta 3
    Batman GK
    star ocean
    chaosad posted the 10/01/2022 at 01:38 PM
    Star Ocean en priorité pour moi
    arrrghl posted the 10/01/2022 at 01:40 PM
    Mario x lapin en prio pour moi !
    famimax posted the 10/01/2022 at 01:58 PM
    Ah mais il sort bientôt Bayonetta 3 ? J'avais complétement zappé qu'il y avait eu une date
    geralt posted the 10/01/2022 at 02:11 PM
    Scorn
    P5R
    COD MW 2


    Le reste je reste indécis.
    shao posted the 10/01/2022 at 02:12 PM
    Bayo 3 only pour moi

    famimax
    En même temps, la communication sur le jeu est quasi inexistante
    Y'a même pas encore de preview en fr, c'est dire...
    tsubasa23 posted the 10/01/2022 at 02:18 PM
    C normal que la communication sur bayonetta 3 ne se fait plus sinon ils vont spoil tout le jeu looool
    shao posted the 10/01/2022 at 02:21 PM
    tsubasa23
    Bah, ça n'a rien à voir. Tu peux très bien communiqué sans spoiler un jeu quand même. lol
    Tu crois qu'ils font comment pour les autres jeux?
