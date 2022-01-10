accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
nicolasgourry
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4454
4454
visites since opening : 6486331
6486331
nicolasgourry
> blog
De mi-Octobre à fin-Octobre 2022, du lourd en perspective
14 Octobre 2022
(PC/XSXISIIDirectement dans le Gamepass-)
18 Octobre 2022
(PC/PS5/XSXIS/Switch-cloudIIDirectement dans le Gamepass-)
20 Octobre 2022
(Exclusif Switch)
21 Octobre 2022
(Arrive maintenant sur PC/PS5/XSX/XOne/SwitchIIDirectement dans le Gamepass-)
27 Octobre 2022
(PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/XOne)
28 Octobre 2022
(Exclusif Switch)
posted the 10/01/2022 at 01:30 PM by nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
comments (
8
)
colt
posted
the 10/01/2022 at 01:33 PM
pour octobre ça sera pour moi :
Overwatch 2
call of duty mw2
bayonetta 3
Batman GK
star ocean
chaosad
posted
the 10/01/2022 at 01:38 PM
Star Ocean en priorité pour moi
arrrghl
posted
the 10/01/2022 at 01:40 PM
Mario x lapin en prio pour moi !
famimax
posted
the 10/01/2022 at 01:58 PM
Ah mais il sort bientôt Bayonetta 3 ? J'avais complétement zappé qu'il y avait eu une date
geralt
posted
the 10/01/2022 at 02:11 PM
Scorn
P5R
COD MW 2
Le reste je reste indécis.
shao
posted
the 10/01/2022 at 02:12 PM
Bayo 3 only pour moi
famimax
En même temps, la communication sur le jeu est quasi inexistante
Y'a même pas encore de preview en fr, c'est dire...
tsubasa23
posted
the 10/01/2022 at 02:18 PM
C normal que la communication sur bayonetta 3 ne se fait plus sinon ils vont spoil tout le jeu looool
shao
posted
the 10/01/2022 at 02:21 PM
tsubasa23
Bah, ça n'a rien à voir. Tu peux très bien communiqué sans spoiler un jeu quand même. lol
Tu crois qu'ils font comment pour les autres jeux?
