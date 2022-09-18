profile
all
Atelier Ryza 3: 20 Minutes de Gameplay


Koei Tecmo devoile 20 minutes de gameplay (explo, combats...) pour le 3eme opus de la serie Atelier Ryza.

    kalas28, ouken
    posted the 09/18/2022 at 02:23 PM by guiguif
    jofe posted the 09/18/2022 at 02:29 PM
    Futur GOTY, assurément. On peut nager sur le dos d'un dauphin dans God of War ou Hogwarts Legacy ? Je ne crois pas.
    kalas28 posted the 09/18/2022 at 02:30 PM
    ça semble vraiment bon. gust avance dans le bon sens
    zekk posted the 09/18/2022 at 02:45 PM
    Le 1 et 2 sont bon ?
    hyoga57 posted the 09/18/2022 at 02:47 PM
    zekk Le premier est mauvais, le deuxième meilleur d'un point de vue gameplay, mais avec un scénario complètement éclaté.
    zekk posted the 09/18/2022 at 03:22 PM
    hyoga57 ok !
    icebergbrulant posted the 09/18/2022 at 04:13 PM
    Mouais... suite facile quoi

    Heureusement que je kiffe l'alchimie sinon, ça fait depuis pas mal de temps que j'aurai laissé tomber la série
    raioh posted the 09/18/2022 at 04:31 PM
    Zekk Le 1er a eu un "developement hell" donc le jeu est vraiment pas ouf (c'est pas du tout une bouse non plus), mais ils avaient un bon scénariste donc tout n'est pas à jeter. Ryza étant un gros succès (merci à son chara design), ils ont eu un bon budget pour la suite, donc on se retrouve avec un bon jeu, mais un scénario assez anecdotique,car ils ont pas pu avoir le scénariste du 1er. Pour le 3ème, le scénariste du 1 est de retour et avec encore plus de budget grâce aux ventes, on risque d'avoir un très bon 3ème épisode
    ouken posted the 09/18/2022 at 04:49 PM
    le 2 et bon
