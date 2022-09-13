profile
Bayonetta 3
24
Likers
name : Bayonetta 3
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : PlatinumGames
genre : action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
suzukube
117
Likes
Likers
suzukube
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2851
visites since opening : 4582301
suzukube > blog
all
Nintendo diffuse 8 minute de gameplay d'un jeu auquel ils ne croient pas.


Vivement le 28 octobre pour retrouver notre sorcière bien aimée
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/13/2022 at 07:07 PM by suzukube
    comments (7)
    guiguif posted the 09/13/2022 at 07:09 PM
    en home
    fdestroyer posted the 09/13/2022 at 07:09 PM
    Exact, Ils y croient tellement pas qu'ils ont ressuscité la licence de ses cendres
    keiku posted the 09/13/2022 at 07:10 PM
    j'aime bien bayonetta mais la switch n'a pas la puissance pour permettre au jeu de briller... maintenant si nintendo n'y croyait vraiment pas il n'aurait même pas été présenté
    xenofamicom posted the 09/13/2022 at 07:10 PM
    Qu'est-ce que c'est que ce titre, pt'ain...
    shinz0 posted the 09/13/2022 at 07:11 PM
    Putain ils nous font avec leurs voix off dans les trailers
    coldy posted the 09/13/2022 at 07:12 PM
    Tu vises combien de commentaires à terme avec ce titre?
    masharu posted the 09/13/2022 at 07:15 PM
    xenofamicom https://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article465543.html
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo