accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Gamer since 1984
profile
24
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
,
raph64
,
minx
,
hyoga57
,
samlokal
,
greggy
,
sonilka
,
escobar
,
kali
,
coco98bis
,
corrin
,
aym
,
chiotgamer
,
anakaris
,
linuxclan
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
clashroyale
,
shanks
,
eldren
,
calicot
,
marchand2sable
,
opthomas
,
amassous
,
gareauxloups
name :
Bayonetta 3
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
PlatinumGames
genre :
action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
117
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minx
,
dx93
,
amassous
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
linkiorra
,
svr
,
kisukesan
,
cuthbert
,
sebthemajin
,
nay
,
jeanouillz
,
nindo64
,
archesstat
,
yuri
,
trezert
,
tripy73
,
leblogdeshacka
,
aros
,
keka
,
kurosama
,
liquidus
,
gunotak
,
chester
,
heracles
,
spartan1985
,
waurius59
,
eaglevision
,
mugimando
,
angelcloud
,
ggally
,
fortep
,
fifine
,
bladagun
,
strifedcloud
,
iglooo
,
iiii
,
opthomas
,
kyogamer
,
wickette
,
eldren
,
maxleresistant
,
gat
,
odv78
,
nobleswan
,
flom
,
darkfoxx
,
spawnini
,
nekonoctis
,
supasaiyajin
,
klapo
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
,
niveforever
,
raph64
,
killia
,
link80
,
misterpixel
,
kenpokan
,
giusnake
,
fiveagainstone
,
osiris
,
sephiroth07
,
nyseko
,
torotoro59
,
davonizuka
,
kamina
,
allanoix
,
tvirus
,
axlenz
,
zelda59279
,
mikazaki
,
maki4vel
,
beks1080
,
illbeback
,
micablo
,
nmariodk
,
apejy
,
unclepickle
,
genraltow
,
salocin
,
ravyxxs
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
sauronsg
,
warminos
,
sonilka
,
siil
,
destati
,
drockspace
,
esets
,
idd
,
xserial
,
goldmen33
,
ritalix
,
slyder
,
walterwhite
,
sora78
,
tit64
,
chiotgamer
,
odst
,
finalyoz
,
orichimarugin
,
bennj
,
link1983
,
zevoodoo
,
phase1
,
coldy
,
faremis
,
playstation2008
,
sheena78
,
leonr4
,
boyd
,
skuldleif
,
xhander
,
jozen15
,
pando2play
,
tsunmida
suzukube
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
2851
visites since opening :
4582301
suzukube
> blog
all
Let's Play
Way of life
Unboxing
Nintendo diffuse 8 minute de gameplay d'un jeu auquel ils ne croient pas.
Vivement le 28 octobre pour retrouver notre sorcière bien aimée
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/13/2022 at 07:07 PM by
suzukube
comments (
7
)
guiguif
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 07:09 PM
en home
fdestroyer
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 07:09 PM
Exact, Ils y croient tellement pas qu'ils ont ressuscité la licence de ses cendres
keiku
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 07:10 PM
j'aime bien bayonetta mais la switch n'a pas la puissance pour permettre au jeu de briller... maintenant si nintendo n'y croyait vraiment pas il n'aurait même pas été présenté
xenofamicom
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 07:10 PM
Qu'est-ce que c'est que ce titre, pt'ain...
shinz0
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 07:11 PM
Putain ils nous font avec leurs voix off dans les trailers
coldy
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 07:12 PM
Tu vises combien de commentaires à terme avec ce titre?
masharu
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 07:15 PM
xenofamicom
https://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article465543.html
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo