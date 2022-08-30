profile
Jeux Vidéo
Nintendo & Cygame ferment les serveurs de Dragalia Lost
Encore une aventure mobile qui n'aura pas tenu dans le temps puisque Dragalia Lost, le jeu mobile en de Nintendo et Cygame, fermera ses portes le 30 Novembre prochain. Le mobile...

https://www.gematsu.com/2022/08/dragalia-lost-to-end-service-on-november-30
    posted the 08/30/2022 at 09:24 AM by guiguif
    comments (9)
    masharu posted the 08/30/2022 at 09:39 AM
    Déjà évoqué quelques mois plus tôt. On apprend aujourd'hui la date de fin se service.
    kidicarus posted the 08/30/2022 at 10:29 AM
    Il aura 4 ans.
    Jamais joué
    birmou posted the 08/30/2022 at 10:55 AM
    Osef il est jamais sortie en Europe gros cheh.
    guiguif posted the 08/30/2022 at 11:07 AM
    birmou A premiere vue il est sorti uniquement sur Android https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nintendo.zaga&hl=fr&gl=US
    masharu posted the 08/30/2022 at 11:11 AM
    guiguif Non sur iOS aussi. Ils n'ont juste pas mit une instance européenne (après sur Android, tu récup' le fichier .apk du jeu et tu pouvais jouer en anglais).
    guiguif posted the 08/30/2022 at 11:30 AM
    masharu mais le lien que j'ai posté n'est pas une sortie europeene officielle sur Android ?
    frionel posted the 08/30/2022 at 11:30 AM
    Dragalia est lost
    masharu posted the 08/30/2022 at 11:36 AM
    guiguif Tu peux accéder à la page via navigateur (enlève même le "&hl=fr&gl=US" ), mais comme je l'ai dis le jeu n'est pas actif sur le Google Play Store pour l'Europe (sauf Royaume-Uni).
    birmou posted the 08/30/2022 at 01:35 PM
    guiguif Non ça marque que le jeu n'est pas compatible dans notre pays.

    J'ai vraiment les boules qu'ils l'aient pas sortie chez nous officiellement.
