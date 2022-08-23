profile
all
When Winds Meet: Nouveau Gros Jeu Chinois annoncé sur PC & Consoles
When Winds Meet de NetEase Games se presente avec un trailer.
Sortie prevu sur PC, PS5 et Series.

On attends le fameux " les jeux asiatiques sont des vaporwares "
    posted the 08/23/2022 at 07:37 PM by guiguif
    comments (15)
    hanackil posted the 08/23/2022 at 07:40 PM
    Une bonne claque aussi celui là
    zekk posted the 08/23/2022 at 07:46 PM
    Je te souhaite déjà bon courage ^^
    negan posted the 08/23/2022 at 07:49 PM
    Une chinoise qui monte une falaise et tir sur des tonneaux ca hurle au génie
    akiru posted the 08/23/2022 at 07:51 PM
    Le frame rate et certaines anims en tout cas c'est vaporware (haha)
    guiguif posted the 08/23/2022 at 07:52 PM
    negan ça rappelle les Pro-M a l'annonce de la moindre exclue tempo daubé sur Xbox

    zekk on a deja akiru on attend la suite
    thelastone posted the 08/23/2022 at 07:57 PM
    Le nombres de gros jeux chinois mais ils les sortent dans 30 ans..
    akiru posted the 08/23/2022 at 07:59 PM
    guiguif J'ai fais expres rigole au moins !
    guiguif posted the 08/23/2022 at 07:59 PM
    thelastone Bienvenu au club
    ouken posted the 08/23/2022 at 08:07 PM
    Un petit côté GOT j'adore a suivre je suis friands de prod chinoise, j'espère un jeux au niveau de fait of Danshant
    sora78 posted the 08/23/2022 at 08:07 PM
    Ghost Of Tsuchinois May Cry
    shido posted the 08/23/2022 at 08:10 PM
    Encore une chinoiserie
    innelan posted the 08/23/2022 at 08:11 PM
    A voir ! Ça envoie de la bonne poudre aux yeux reste à voir manette en mains. Pas demain la veille à mon avis.
    romgamer6859 posted the 08/23/2022 at 08:22 PM
    on s'est bien inspiré de Ghost of tsushima dira-on
    birmou posted the 08/23/2022 at 08:22 PM
    thelastone comme ?

    Wukong fut révélé en 2020.

    Et les jeux de l'initiative China Hero Project de Sony sortent à rythme régulier.

    J'aimerais la liste de ces fameux jeux chinois qui sortent dans 30 ans.
    wickette posted the 08/23/2022 at 09:09 PM
    Pour moi les AAA chinois c'est plutôt nouveau, sur d'autres jeux F2P ils ont montré un savoir faire technique indéniable.

    Mais bon comme toute chose nouvelle je regarde avec précaution, comme Wukong.

    A voir on ne peut qu'apprécier qu'un pays sorte de bons AAA ! Mais voila faut attendre de voir le jeu en main
