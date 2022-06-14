profile
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre: Trailer du jeu video
Sortie prevue sur PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series et PC.
Il s'agira d'un jeu dans la lignée de Friday the 13th.

    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    famimax, esets, denton
    posted the 06/14/2022 at 06:39 PM by guiguif
    comments (9)
    geralt posted the 06/14/2022 at 06:40 PM
    Day one GP.
    nosphor68 posted the 06/14/2022 at 06:43 PM
    Et sur le Gamepass : TAKE MY GAMEPASS !!!!!!!
    famimax posted the 06/14/2022 at 06:49 PM
    Ouais pourquoi pas, j'adore cette licence de films, le 1er est culte, avec cette amerique profonde et inquietante (matez aussi Delivrance !), c'est pour cette raison qu'il a toute sa légitimité dans la ludotheque Xbox
    isora posted the 06/14/2022 at 06:50 PM
    L’une de mes plus grosses attentes
    akiru posted the 06/14/2022 at 07:11 PM
    famimax Le dernier est très sympa sur Netflix aussi. Entre le nanard et les bonnes idées bien fendards hahaha
    ducknsexe posted the 06/14/2022 at 07:28 PM
    Sa vaut quoi le Friday the 13th. ? Bon jeu ou daube
    totenteufel posted the 06/14/2022 at 07:37 PM
    On en parle des animations, déjà que Friday the 13th c'était moche et les animations d'un autre temps là on repart sur la même chose, qu'on arrête de donner des licences cultes à ce studio d'incapable, tout comme à Behaviour qu'on arrête de donner des licences à ces gens là.
    denton posted the 06/14/2022 at 07:37 PM
    Énorme
    ioop posted the 06/14/2022 at 08:15 PM
    on testera ça gratuitement donc ^^
