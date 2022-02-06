profile
Jeux Vidéo
271
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
179
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5441
visites since opening : 8047108
guiguif > blog
all
Eternights: Nouvel A-RPG devoilé au State of Play
Le Studio Sai a devoilé son A-RPG Eternights lors du State of Play.

Le jeu est prevu sur PS4, PS5 et PC.


    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/02/2022 at 11:00 PM by guiguif
    comments (6)
    tlj posted the 06/02/2022 at 11:03 PM
    Sans intérêt et à peine digne techniquement d'une ps3
    guiguif posted the 06/02/2022 at 11:05 PM
    tlj Donc j'imagine que 98% de la sphere indé n'a aucun interet car souvent moins digne d'une PS3
    lion93 posted the 06/02/2022 at 11:08 PM
    pour le coup, ça a l'air fun un peu. à voir. j'espère que ça sera mieux optimiser que Edge of Eternity où s'était un massacre sur ps4 xD
    tlj posted the 06/02/2022 at 11:16 PM
    guiguif Rien à voir. Je suis d'ailleurs plus intéressé par les indés que les AAA avec le temps. Là je trouve ça aussi laid artistiquement que très pauvre techniquement. Et je ne parle même pas du gameplay car je n'ai rien compris
    lastmajor posted the 06/02/2022 at 11:17 PM
    Un des jeux les plus intéressant annoncé pour moi
    churos45 posted the 06/02/2022 at 11:21 PM
    Je suis curieux. J'espère que le jeu aura quelques surprise et qu'il ne se contentera pas du strict minimum aussi bien au niveau de l'histoire que du gameplay.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo