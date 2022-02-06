accueil
guiguif
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
guiguif
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Eternights: Nouvel A-RPG devoilé au State of Play
Le Studio Sai a devoilé son A-RPG Eternights lors du State of Play.
Le jeu est prevu sur PS4, PS5 et PC.
posted the 06/02/2022 at 11:00 PM by guiguif
tlj
posted
the 06/02/2022 at 11:03 PM
Sans intérêt et à peine digne techniquement d'une ps3
guiguif
posted
the 06/02/2022 at 11:05 PM
tlj
Donc j'imagine que 98% de la sphere indé n'a aucun interet car souvent moins digne d'une PS3
lion93
posted
the 06/02/2022 at 11:08 PM
pour le coup, ça a l'air fun un peu. à voir. j'espère que ça sera mieux optimiser que Edge of Eternity où s'était un massacre sur ps4 xD
tlj
posted
the 06/02/2022 at 11:16 PM
guiguif
Rien à voir. Je suis d'ailleurs plus intéressé par les indés que les AAA avec le temps. Là je trouve ça aussi laid artistiquement que très pauvre techniquement. Et je ne parle même pas du gameplay car je n'ai rien compris
lastmajor
posted
the 06/02/2022 at 11:17 PM
Un des jeux les plus intéressant annoncé pour moi
churos45
posted
the 06/02/2022 at 11:21 PM
Je suis curieux. J'espère que le jeu aura quelques surprise et qu'il ne se contentera pas du strict minimum aussi bien au niveau de l'histoire que du gameplay.
