Square-Enix annonce Front Mission 2089: Borderscape
Alors que le remake du premier est toujours en attente de sortie, Square-Enix annonce un nouveau Front Mission via une belle CG.
Ah par contre ça sera un jeu mobile, on ne peut pas tout avoir.


    posted the 04/21/2022 at 10:25 AM by guiguif
    comments (1)
    cladstrife59 posted the 04/21/2022 at 10:27 AM
    Ah par contre ça sera un jeu mobile, on ne peut pas tout avoir.
