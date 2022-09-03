profile
Square-Enix annonce The DioField Chronicle
En marge de Valkyrie Elysium sur PS4, PS5 et PC, Square-Enix annonce The DioField Chronicle un nouveau jeu strategique prévu sur PS4, PS5, Switch, Xboxs et PC


    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    kibix, alexkidd
    posted the 03/09/2022 at 10:48 PM by guiguif
    comments (13)
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/09/2022 at 10:49 PM
    Guiguif
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T62KUVFuLwg
    fiveagainstone posted the 03/09/2022 at 10:50 PM
    Prévu sur tous les supports ( PC, switch et même xbox).
    Cela étant dit ça a l'air bien mouif.
    guiguif posted the 03/09/2022 at 10:51 PM
    fiveagainstone nicolasgourry j'ai up pendant vos coms
    hanackil posted the 03/09/2022 at 10:51 PM
    Celui là me tente pas mal .
    fiveagainstone posted the 03/09/2022 at 10:53 PM
    guiguif Ok, c'est Valkyrie qui est exclu console PS (et PC).
    altendorf posted the 03/09/2022 at 10:55 PM
    Fire Emblem de wish
    zekk posted the 03/09/2022 at 10:55 PM
    fiveagainstone pas moins qu'un triangle stotu
    kabuki posted the 03/09/2022 at 10:57 PM
    Meme si techniquement cest leger le jeu peu etre bien a voir
    killia posted the 03/09/2022 at 10:59 PM
    la seule vraie annonce de mon coeur
    fiveagainstone posted the 03/09/2022 at 11:00 PM
    zekk On va attendre les tests, je ne souhaite que ça qu'il soit aussi bon que Triangle Strategy.
    draer posted the 03/09/2022 at 11:06 PM
    A surveiller ! Pas fan des déplacements en temps réel mais le reste a l'air très cool.
    sora78 posted the 03/09/2022 at 11:14 PM
    Chara design horrible et rendu global fade.

    Youpiiii
