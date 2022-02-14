profile
Jeux Vidéo
272
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
124
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4209
visites since opening : 5929341
nicolasgourry > blog
Famitsu sales (2/14/22 – 2/20/22) / Petite suprise première place
1. [NSW] Touken Ranbu Warriors – 113,159 / NEW
2. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus – 84,925 / 2,008,795
3. [PS4] Horizon Forbidden West – 48,476 / NEW
4. [PS5] Horizon Forbidden West – 43,012 / NEW
5. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 13,406 / 4,443,032
6. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 10,651 / 876,158
7. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 9,268 / 4,773,647
8. [PS4] The King of Fighters XV – 9,062 / NEW
9. [NSW] Minecraft – 8,503 / 2,523,455
10 [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl – 6,876 / 2,509,802

Switch OLED – 59,161
Switch – 23,862
PS5 – 23,249
Switch Lite – 13,906
Xbox Series S – 2,863
PS5 Digital Edition – 2,185
Xbox Series X – 1,936
New 2DS LL – 364
PS4 – 11

96 929 Switch / 25 434 PS5 / 4 799 XSXIS

https://www.famitsu.com/news/202202/24252419.html
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/24/2022 at 01:15 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (7)
    kujiraldine posted the 02/24/2022 at 01:28 PM
    23 250 PS5 (disque) en 1 semaines: C'est presque 4 fois plus que la semaine d'avant, il me semble (environ 6000ex vendus). Il y a bien une demande mais les stocks restent faméliques encore aujourd'hui.

    Dans le même temps, la switch, toutes versions confondues, ne passe pas la barre des 100 000. Peut être que c'est lié à la percée de la PS5. Va savoir.

    Nicolasgourry: tu connais le chiffre de vente de la xbox series X ? Il y a une coquille.
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/24/2022 at 01:32 PM
    kujiraldine j'ai été voir directement la source.
    zekk posted the 02/24/2022 at 01:46 PM
    Tiens bizarre la ps5 fait bien plus que la semaine précédente
    kujiraldine posted the 02/24/2022 at 01:53 PM
    nicolasgourry : Merci pour la correction.

    zekk : Il doit y avoir eu plus de stock, surement.
    zekk posted the 02/24/2022 at 02:08 PM
    kujiraldine c'est petit troll pour ceux qui nous sort chaque semaine, qu'il n'y a pas de problème de stock
    kujiraldine posted the 02/24/2022 at 02:13 PM
    zekk : Mais il n'y en a jamais eu :U !!! C'est un complot des vaccins de la 5g islamo gauchiste :°
    zekk posted the 02/24/2022 at 02:42 PM
    kujiraldine
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo