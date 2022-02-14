1. [NSW] Touken Ranbu Warriors – 113,159 / NEW
2. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus – 84,925 / 2,008,795
3. [PS4] Horizon Forbidden West – 48,476 / NEW
4. [PS5] Horizon Forbidden West – 43,012 / NEW
5. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 13,406 / 4,443,032
6. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 10,651 / 876,158
7. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 9,268 / 4,773,647
8. [PS4] The King of Fighters XV – 9,062 / NEW
9. [NSW] Minecraft – 8,503 / 2,523,455
10 [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl – 6,876 / 2,509,802
Switch OLED – 59,161
Switch – 23,862
PS5 – 23,249
Switch Lite – 13,906
Xbox Series S – 2,863
PS5 Digital Edition – 2,185
Xbox Series X – 1,936
New 2DS LL – 364
PS4 – 11
96 929 Switch / 25 434 PS5 / 4 799 XSXIS
https://www.famitsu.com/news/202202/24252419.html
Dans le même temps, la switch, toutes versions confondues, ne passe pas la barre des 100 000. Peut être que c'est lié à la percée de la PS5. Va savoir.
Nicolasgourry: tu connais le chiffre de vente de la xbox series X ? Il y a une coquille.
zekk : Il doit y avoir eu plus de stock, surement.