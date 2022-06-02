profile
Famitsu sales (1/31/22 – 2/6/22)
1. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus – 359,064 / 1,783,721
2. [PS4] Dying Light 2 – 24,160 / NEW
3. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 17,503 / 850,695
4. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 13,908 / 4,414,111
5. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 13,448 / 4,753,245
6. [PS5] Dying Light 2 – 12,891 / NEW
7. [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl – 11,661 / 2,494,763
8. [NSW] Minecraft – 9,090 / 2,505,168
9. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizon – 8,586 / 7,175,552
10. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 7,286 / 3,067,125

Switch OLED – 43,051
Switch – 29,913
Switch Lite – 19,488
PS5 – 15,100
PS5 Digital Edition – 1,788
Xbox Series X – 3,071
Xbox Series S – 2,919
New 2DS LL – 264
PS4 – 8

92 452 Switch / 16 888 PS5 / 5 990 XSXIS
PS : 3 fois (presque 4 fois) plus de XSXIS que la semaine dernière
https://nintendoeverything.com/famitsu-sales-1-31-22-2-6-22/
    lastmajor
    posted the 02/10/2022 at 01:20 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    lastmajor posted the 02/10/2022 at 01:36 PM
    Pendant que tout le monde s'extasie sur les ventes de la Switch, et à juste titre, Microsoft avec sa Series S|X sont en train de faire les meilleurs chiffres jamais fait par xbox au Japon. Des chiffres pas négligeable.
    Une fois qu'ils seront dans l'éco system Microsoft aura fait ce qu'ils veulent.

    La Xbox est en fait un cheval de Troie pour l'accès au GamePass.
    coco98bis posted the 02/10/2022 at 01:55 PM
    La Séries X c'est fou quand même, en effet, quand tu vois ce que faisait la Xbox One pendant 7 ans.
    sunlightize posted the 02/10/2022 at 01:59 PM
    PS4 – 8.

    Choqué quand même. 8 putain
    newtechnix posted the 02/10/2022 at 02:03 PM
    coco98bis lastmajor Il est fort probable que la Xbox profite de la difficulté à se procurer une PS5 (tombola, réservation,etc), il est très difficile d'en avoir une ou d'espérer en avoir une donc à un moment si tu as le sentiment que c'est trop dur alors tu te rabats sur ce qui est proposé surtout que l'offre gamepass peut clairement attirer un public.
