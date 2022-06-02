1. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus – 359,064 / 1,783,721
2. [PS4] Dying Light 2 – 24,160 / NEW
3. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 17,503 / 850,695
4. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 13,908 / 4,414,111
5. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 13,448 / 4,753,245
6. [PS5] Dying Light 2 – 12,891 / NEW
7. [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl – 11,661 / 2,494,763
8. [NSW] Minecraft – 9,090 / 2,505,168
9. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizon – 8,586 / 7,175,552
10. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 7,286 / 3,067,125
Switch OLED – 43,051
Switch – 29,913
Switch Lite – 19,488
PS5 – 15,100
PS5 Digital Edition – 1,788
Xbox Series X – 3,071
Xbox Series S – 2,919
New 2DS LL – 264
PS4 – 8
92 452 Switch / 16 888 PS5 / 5 990 XSXIS
PS : 3 fois (presque 4 fois) plus de XSXIS que la semaine dernière
posted the 02/10/2022 at 01:20 PM by nicolasgourry
Une fois qu'ils seront dans l'éco system Microsoft aura fait ce qu'ils veulent.
La Xbox est en fait un cheval de Troie pour l'accès au GamePass.
Choqué quand même. 8 putain