1. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus – 359,064 / 1,783,721

2. [PS4] Dying Light 2 – 24,160 / NEW

3. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 17,503 / 850,695

4. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 13,908 / 4,414,111

5. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 13,448 / 4,753,245

6. [PS5] Dying Light 2 – 12,891 / NEW

7. [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl – 11,661 / 2,494,763

8. [NSW] Minecraft – 9,090 / 2,505,168

9. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizon – 8,586 / 7,175,552

10. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 7,286 / 3,067,125



Switch OLED – 43,051

Switch – 29,913

Switch Lite – 19,488

PS5 – 15,100

PS5 Digital Edition – 1,788

Xbox Series X – 3,071

Xbox Series S – 2,919

New 2DS LL – 264

PS4 – 8



