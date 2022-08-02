accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
7
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
leblogdeshacka
,
shigeryu
,
killia
,
magium
,
kevisiano
,
tolgafury
,
destati
kevinmccallisterrr
articles : 43
43
visites since opening : 67854
67854
kevinmccallisterrr > blog
> blog
Prochain Nintendo Direct demain à 23h ! Quels sont vos attentes / pronostics ?
Rendez-vous demain soir à 23h pour une durée de 40 minutes environ !
https://twitter.com/NintendoFrance/status/1491050449105006597/photo/1
tags :
nintendo
nintendo direct
7
Likes
Who likes this ?
ducknsexe
,
tit64
,
oniclem
,
gareauxloups
,
kisukesan
,
yukilin
,
nicolasgourry
posted the 02/08/2022 at 02:01 PM by
kevinmccallisterrr
comments (37)
37
)
ducknsexe
posted
the 02/08/2022 at 02:03 PM
Oh bordel il était temps.
Mario kart 10
nicolasgourry
posted
the 02/08/2022 at 02:03 PM
Je viens tout juste de regarder, j'étais pratiquement sur qu'ils allaient annoncé, il y avait rien
fdestroyer
posted
the 02/08/2022 at 02:04 PM
23h demain soir c'est correct?
skuldleif
posted
the 02/08/2022 at 02:04 PM
splatoon 3 non?
nicolasgourry
posted
the 02/08/2022 at 02:05 PM
fdestroyer
https://twitter.com/NintendoFrance/status/1491050449105006597?cxt=HHwWisC5kfmeo7EpAAAA
guiguif
posted
the 02/08/2022 at 02:05 PM
enfin, ptete Xeno 3 ?
cliana
posted
the 02/08/2022 at 02:05 PM
Vite des suites on veut !
spazer
posted
the 02/08/2022 at 02:08 PM
Une date pour Bayo 3 siouplaît.
akinen
posted
the 02/08/2022 at 02:08 PM
Une déception ? Des déceptions ? Au moins là, je ne serai pas déçu. Yeah!
tit64
posted
the 02/08/2022 at 02:09 PM
fdestroyer
j'ai pas compris à quelle heure?
guiguif
un xenoblade chronicles 3
octobar
posted
the 02/08/2022 at 02:10 PM
Plus qu'à prier le seigneur qu'on revoit Breath Of The Wild 2...
nicolasgourry
posted
the 02/08/2022 at 02:11 PM
Je pense que nous aurons la date de Mario + The Lapins Crétins Sparks of Hope.
tit64
je viens de passer un lien à
fdestroyer
wickette
posted
the 02/08/2022 at 02:11 PM
AHH
JE reste très "safe"
Splatoon 3
Un peu + de kirby
Advance wars
Chrono cross remastered
Et surtout le prochain
monolith
kwentyn
posted
the 02/08/2022 at 02:11 PM
J'aimerais enfin une officialisation des metroid prime mais c'est mort
anthurus
posted
the 02/08/2022 at 02:11 PM
Une date de sortie pour genshin impact
oniclem
posted
the 02/08/2022 at 02:12 PM
Du Xenoblade
ducknsexe
posted
the 02/08/2022 at 02:13 PM
Des jeux consacré principale pour la première moitié de 2022 du coup bye bye Btow 2
weldar
posted
the 02/08/2022 at 02:14 PM
J'attends beaucoup pour Monolith Software et de fantasmer sur un projet de Sakurai 'not SSB'.
foxstep
posted
the 02/08/2022 at 02:15 PM
Plus de Bayonetta 3
yukilin
posted
the 02/08/2022 at 02:15 PM
Hollow knight SilkSong??
Xenoblade 3?
Des remakes Zelda?
On verra bien
pharrell
posted
the 02/08/2022 at 02:17 PM
Peut être un trailer pour Metroid Prime 4...
fiveagainstone
posted
the 02/08/2022 at 02:21 PM
Date de Bayo 3, Splatoon 3, Silksong et Mario lapins crétins.
En annonce: Xeno 3 et un Mario foot.
keiku
posted
the 02/08/2022 at 02:23 PM
des jeux indé
bayonetta 3
d'autre jeux déja annoncé qui ne m’intéresseront pas
et une petite surprise pour terminer
populus
posted
the 02/08/2022 at 02:23 PM
Rien, ça évite d'être déçu
altendorf
posted
the 02/08/2022 at 02:25 PM
Xenoblade Chronicles X Remastered
ouroboros4
posted
the 02/08/2022 at 02:26 PM
Gameplay Bayonetta 3 et Kirby
Trailer de Zelda Both 2
Remaster de Metroid Prime pour la fin.
colt
posted
the 02/08/2022 at 02:28 PM
aucune idée mais dans le doute je dirais chrono cross ou trigger remastered ou un remake exclu nintendo mais je plane un peu là
ducknsexe
posted
the 02/08/2022 at 02:30 PM
Raven blade
Donkey Kong planète
Sadness
Projet hammer
Duck hunt adventure
Mother
Startropics
F-zero
Que des jeux de malades. Nintendo on y croit
zekk
posted
the 02/08/2022 at 02:30 PM
Je n'attends rien, mais je sais que j'aurai au moins une ou deux bonnes surprises d'annoncées cette année
nicolasgourry
posted
the 02/08/2022 at 02:31 PM
ducknsexe
tu confonds le 9 Février et le 1 Avril
shinz0
posted
the 02/08/2022 at 02:35 PM
La Switch Pro
Mario Galaxy 2 émulé à 50€
ouroboros4
posted
the 02/08/2022 at 02:36 PM
Comme d'habitude on va se faire des illusions et la chute sera rude.
ducknsexe
posted
the 02/08/2022 at 02:38 PM
nicolasgourry
Je sais, Nintendo nous offre même pas un nouveau Warioland pour notre ami
Escobar
funkysamurai
posted
the 02/08/2022 at 02:38 PM
https://twitter.com/William14247164/status/1489012320219115523/photo/1
azerty
posted
the 02/08/2022 at 02:43 PM
Remake remake remake
vonkuru
posted
the 02/08/2022 at 02:44 PM
Wario Land.
cliana
posted
the 02/08/2022 at 02:45 PM
Quel jeu Wii U qui n'a pas été porté ?
