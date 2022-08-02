profile
kevinmccallisterrr > blog
Prochain Nintendo Direct demain à 23h ! Quels sont vos attentes / pronostics ?


Rendez-vous demain soir à 23h pour une durée de 40 minutes environ !
https://twitter.com/NintendoFrance/status/1491050449105006597/photo/1
    tags : nintendo nintendo direct
    7
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    ducknsexe, tit64, oniclem, gareauxloups, kisukesan, yukilin, nicolasgourry
    posted the 02/08/2022 at 02:01 PM by kevinmccallisterrr
    comments (37)
    ducknsexe posted the 02/08/2022 at 02:03 PM
    Oh bordel il était temps.

    Mario kart 10
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/08/2022 at 02:03 PM
    Je viens tout juste de regarder, j'étais pratiquement sur qu'ils allaient annoncé, il y avait rien
    fdestroyer posted the 02/08/2022 at 02:04 PM
    23h demain soir c'est correct?
    skuldleif posted the 02/08/2022 at 02:04 PM
    splatoon 3 non?
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/08/2022 at 02:05 PM
    fdestroyer https://twitter.com/NintendoFrance/status/1491050449105006597?cxt=HHwWisC5kfmeo7EpAAAA
    guiguif posted the 02/08/2022 at 02:05 PM
    enfin, ptete Xeno 3 ?
    cliana posted the 02/08/2022 at 02:05 PM
    Vite des suites on veut !
    spazer posted the 02/08/2022 at 02:08 PM
    Une date pour Bayo 3 siouplaît.
    akinen posted the 02/08/2022 at 02:08 PM
    Une déception ? Des déceptions ? Au moins là, je ne serai pas déçu. Yeah!
    tit64 posted the 02/08/2022 at 02:09 PM
    fdestroyer j'ai pas compris à quelle heure?
    guiguif un xenoblade chronicles 3
    octobar posted the 02/08/2022 at 02:10 PM
    Plus qu'à prier le seigneur qu'on revoit Breath Of The Wild 2...
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/08/2022 at 02:11 PM
    Je pense que nous aurons la date de Mario + The Lapins Crétins Sparks of Hope.
    tit64 je viens de passer un lien à fdestroyer
    wickette posted the 02/08/2022 at 02:11 PM
    AHH

    JE reste très "safe"

    Splatoon 3
    Un peu + de kirby
    Advance wars
    Chrono cross remastered
    Et surtout le prochain monolith
    kwentyn posted the 02/08/2022 at 02:11 PM
    J'aimerais enfin une officialisation des metroid prime mais c'est mort
    anthurus posted the 02/08/2022 at 02:11 PM
    Une date de sortie pour genshin impact
    oniclem posted the 02/08/2022 at 02:12 PM
    Du Xenoblade
    ducknsexe posted the 02/08/2022 at 02:13 PM
    Des jeux consacré principale pour la première moitié de 2022 du coup bye bye Btow 2
    weldar posted the 02/08/2022 at 02:14 PM
    J'attends beaucoup pour Monolith Software et de fantasmer sur un projet de Sakurai 'not SSB'.
    foxstep posted the 02/08/2022 at 02:15 PM
    Plus de Bayonetta 3
    yukilin posted the 02/08/2022 at 02:15 PM
    Hollow knight SilkSong??
    Xenoblade 3?
    Des remakes Zelda?
    On verra bien
    pharrell posted the 02/08/2022 at 02:17 PM
    Peut être un trailer pour Metroid Prime 4...
    fiveagainstone posted the 02/08/2022 at 02:21 PM
    Date de Bayo 3, Splatoon 3, Silksong et Mario lapins crétins.
    En annonce: Xeno 3 et un Mario foot.
    keiku posted the 02/08/2022 at 02:23 PM
    des jeux indé
    bayonetta 3
    d'autre jeux déja annoncé qui ne m’intéresseront pas
    et une petite surprise pour terminer
    populus posted the 02/08/2022 at 02:23 PM
    Rien, ça évite d'être déçu
    altendorf posted the 02/08/2022 at 02:25 PM
    Xenoblade Chronicles X Remastered
    ouroboros4 posted the 02/08/2022 at 02:26 PM
    Gameplay Bayonetta 3 et Kirby
    Trailer de Zelda Both 2
    Remaster de Metroid Prime pour la fin.
    colt posted the 02/08/2022 at 02:28 PM
    aucune idée mais dans le doute je dirais chrono cross ou trigger remastered ou un remake exclu nintendo mais je plane un peu là
    ducknsexe posted the 02/08/2022 at 02:30 PM
    Raven blade
    Donkey Kong planète
    Sadness
    Projet hammer
    Duck hunt adventure
    Mother
    Startropics
    F-zero

    Que des jeux de malades. Nintendo on y croit
    zekk posted the 02/08/2022 at 02:30 PM
    Je n'attends rien, mais je sais que j'aurai au moins une ou deux bonnes surprises d'annoncées cette année
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/08/2022 at 02:31 PM
    ducknsexe tu confonds le 9 Février et le 1 Avril
    shinz0 posted the 02/08/2022 at 02:35 PM
    La Switch Pro
    Mario Galaxy 2 émulé à 50€
    ouroboros4 posted the 02/08/2022 at 02:36 PM
    Comme d'habitude on va se faire des illusions et la chute sera rude.
    ducknsexe posted the 02/08/2022 at 02:38 PM
    nicolasgourry Je sais, Nintendo nous offre même pas un nouveau Warioland pour notre ami Escobar
    funkysamurai posted the 02/08/2022 at 02:38 PM
    https://twitter.com/William14247164/status/1489012320219115523/photo/1
    azerty posted the 02/08/2022 at 02:43 PM
    Remake remake remake
    vonkuru posted the 02/08/2022 at 02:44 PM
    Wario Land.
    cliana posted the 02/08/2022 at 02:45 PM
    Quel jeu Wii U qui n'a pas été porté ?
