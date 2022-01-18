profile
Kaz Hirai (ex Sony) donne son avis sur le rachat d'Activision
Evidement c'est le tres connu compte parodique de l'ancien CEO de Sony.

https://twitter.com/KazHiraiCEO
    posted the 01/18/2022 at 03:17 PM by guiguif
    comments (17)
    destati posted the 01/18/2022 at 03:20 PM
    sonilka posted the 01/18/2022 at 03:23 PM
    shigerumawa posted the 01/18/2022 at 03:24 PM
    minbox posted the 01/18/2022 at 03:25 PM
    docbrown posted the 01/18/2022 at 03:38 PM
    Ce serait bien de traduire ce genre de post surtout que c'est un lieu francophone...

    "Chez Sony, nous voulions adopter une position très forte et fondée sur des principes contre le harcèlement des employés, c'est pourquoi il y a 30 minutes, nous avons décidé de ne plus jamais travailler avec Activision Blizzard"

    wessel posted the 01/18/2022 at 03:45 PM
    killia posted the 01/18/2022 at 03:46 PM
    lexiz posted the 01/18/2022 at 03:54 PM
    mdr
    e3ologue posted the 01/18/2022 at 04:17 PM
    kikoo31 posted the 01/18/2022 at 04:19 PM
    docbrown non,tous les mecs qui s inscrivent sur Gamekyo sont quasi bilingue
    madd posted the 01/18/2022 at 04:25 PM
    docbrown Je parle huit langues et toi ?
    neelek posted the 01/18/2022 at 04:43 PM
    docbrown
    docbrown posted the 01/18/2022 at 04:46 PM
    neelek

    kikoo31

    madd J'en parle autant que google trad !
    nyseko posted the 01/18/2022 at 05:19 PM
    yukilin posted the 01/18/2022 at 05:49 PM
    rendan posted the 01/18/2022 at 05:56 PM
    rook535 posted the 01/18/2022 at 06:12 PM
    c'est un troll lol ?
    Apres c'est cohérent avec l'abandon de Quantic Dream..
