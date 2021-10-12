accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
profile
273
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
mickurt
,
lafontaine
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
minx
,
aiolia081
,
loudiyi
,
shanks
,
nayth57
,
cuthbert
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
drakeramore
,
akd
,
fifine
,
baran57
,
neokiller
,
thugga
,
tripy73
,
traveller
,
milo42
,
svr
,
fullbuster
,
escobar
,
jf17
,
asakim
,
zimtom77
,
lz
,
minbox
,
latimevic
,
giusnake
,
kurosama
,
anakaris
,
linkiorra
,
chester
,
strifedcloud
,
arngrim
,
elricyann
,
e3payne
,
jaune
,
trezert
,
link49
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
eldren
,
sauronsg
,
pist5
,
majorevo
,
xtitlasx54
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
choupiloutre
,
crazyfrag51
,
beni
,
ritalix
,
kenshuiin
,
bandito
,
asus
,
anonymous340
,
furtifdor
,
zabuza
,
raoh38
,
parazyt6425
,
bboxy
,
badaboumisback
,
maldara69600
,
evilboss
,
lolnope
,
slyvador
,
quantys
,
darkyx
,
idd
,
ryohazuki
,
bianh
,
turiinoi
,
kiruo
,
squall04
,
echizen
,
link571
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
chronokami
,
vlexx
,
minicupi
,
wolfheart
,
ashern
,
plistter
,
kyogamer
,
nindo64
,
darksephiroth
,
skypirate
,
hado78
,
wadewilson
,
mrnuage
,
meruem
,
hir0k
,
gizmo2142
,
lowckon
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
xslayx
,
heson
,
koriyu
,
jojoplay4
,
voxen
,
ikagura
,
rebellion
,
jackfisher
,
nekokevin
,
kuramayohko
,
rkm18
,
freematt
,
aros
,
vincecastel
,
cyberbox86
,
onirinku
,
stardustx
,
vanilla59
,
artornass
,
blackbox
,
odv78
,
rosewood
,
mrgwak
,
serebii
,
sasuke66
,
orosama
,
oloman334
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
geugeuz
,
tidusx59
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
alexmartin0146
,
docteurdeggman
,
kensama
,
iglooo
,
lambo
,
nekonoctis
,
theshareplayers
,
loydg13
,
sephiroth07
,
alexkidd
,
soulshunt
,
xell
,
belisama
,
niveforever
,
olimar59
,
gamergunz
,
mugimando
,
fortep
,
misterreno
,
akinen
,
kikibearentongues
,
diablass59
,
shadow6666
,
cflamm
,
nduvel
,
stampead
,
joeystar
,
birmou
,
cedrich74
,
zettaomega
,
kanda
,
kibix
,
frocobo
,
jenicris
,
jeuxvideo2
,
jozen15
,
mitenso
,
bliss02
,
sid
,
saitama75
,
mrbob
,
clashroyale
,
cijfer
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
kevisiano
,
captaintoad974
,
serialgamer7
,
terranova
,
neckbreaker71
,
tutuimpressiv
,
allgamesbeta
,
junaldinho
,
samsuki
,
rayjin
,
ratomuerto
,
shinz0
,
jackofblade701
,
nicolasgourry
,
coco98bis
,
mystik13
,
51love
,
yamapi
,
torotoro59
,
redmi31
,
samlokal
,
tynokarts
,
phedioss
,
iglou
,
youtube06
,
sangokan
,
daevon
,
gunstarred
,
rayzorx09
,
xxxxxx0
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
jasonm
,
songokuu
,
flom
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
tolgafury
,
rachidd
,
kenpokan
,
hebuspsa
,
romgamer6859
,
vadorswitch
,
awamy02
,
chiotgamer
,
archesstat
,
cajp45
,
axlenz
,
alucard13
,
benji54
,
ykarin
,
salocin
,
triku
,
darkhan
,
kamina
,
yogfei
,
receiversms
,
dooku
,
smokeboom
,
johnt
,
aym
,
edgar
,
tit64
,
hyunckel
,
princedupersil01
,
anaislayu
,
davonizuka
,
ropstar
,
drockspace
,
sensei
,
emmanue
,
bigbos
,
1245148118
,
moune75
,
dedad
,
marcus62
,
zekk
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
kr16
,
light
,
bastienosj
,
ducknsexe
,
dehem
,
foxstep
,
marceaupilami
,
arthdy
,
isiel
,
sorakairi86
,
liberty
,
narustorm
,
xp2100
,
i8
,
bogsnake
,
yanissou
,
ghouledheleter
,
leblogdeshacka
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
124
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
ing09
,
chris92
,
archesstat
,
ikazu
,
sandman
,
escobar
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
zabuza
,
cuthbert
,
zboobi
,
strifedcloud
,
stonesjack
,
musashimiyamoto
,
grozourson
,
sephiroth07
,
jeanouillz
,
traveller
,
rosewood
,
tvirus
,
grimmroy
,
amassous
,
spawnini
,
arngrim
,
jf17
,
amorphe
,
musicforlife
,
sphinx
,
dx93
,
eruroraito7
,
minx
,
jwolf
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
smartcrush
,
chester
,
milo42
,
binou87
,
odv78
,
squall0280
,
xell
,
link80
,
x1x2
,
heracles
,
fifine
,
olimar59
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
amario
,
trez
,
shadow6666
,
hijikatamayora13
,
bliss02
,
shiranui
,
gaymer40
,
doflamingod
,
princedupersil01
,
geugeuz
,
fortep
,
momotaros
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kenpokan
,
shanks
,
mugimando
,
raeglin
,
ykarin
,
kingkong13
,
netero
,
kurosama
,
shockadelica
,
supasaiyajin
,
gaeon
,
oloman334
,
nobleswan
,
regis77
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
,
oss137
,
torotoro59
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
roivas
,
raph64
,
icebergbrulant
,
xxxxxx0
,
sorasaiku
,
niveforever
,
biboys
,
awamy02
,
tynokarts
,
gareauxloups
,
boyd
,
mtkaragorn
,
djayce
,
receiversms
,
spaaz
,
salocin
,
smokeboom
,
giusnake
,
2077
,
axlenz
,
stevewonders
,
floflo
,
aros
,
baran57
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
chiotgamer
,
gizmo2142
,
iglooo
,
lt93
,
colibrie
,
rulian
,
plistter
,
guigui59
,
spakk111
,
nindo64
,
randyofmana
,
rebellion
,
svr
,
kevisiano
,
ropstar
,
dedad
,
kisukesan
,
51love
,
yanissou
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
4078
visites since opening :
5666053
nicolasgourry
> blog
[PC/PS4/Switch] Persona 4 Arena Ultimax / Date
(Trailer jap)
(Trailer "occident")
Les DLC seront inclus, ce qui veut dire les personnages supplémentaires et le mode histoire du Persona 4 Arena original.
Date de sortie (mondial) : 17 Mars 2022.
Le prix serait de 29,99€.
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/10/2021 at 09:20 AM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
2
)
birmou
posted
the 12/10/2021 at 09:33 AM
En gros pour Atlus :
Persona (la saga principale) c'est uniquement sur Playstation.
De temps en temps un portage PC histoire de.
Les Spinoffs ça sort "partout".
La Xbox n'existe plus (par P4Arena est sortie sur 360).
keiku
posted
the 12/10/2021 at 09:36 AM
birmou
smt sur nintendo
persona sur playstation
les remaster partout sauf sur xbox
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Persona (la saga principale) c'est uniquement sur Playstation.
De temps en temps un portage PC histoire de.
Les Spinoffs ça sort "partout".
La Xbox n'existe plus (par P4Arena est sortie sur 360).
smt sur nintendo
persona sur playstation
les remaster partout sauf sur xbox