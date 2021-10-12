profile
Jeux Vidéo
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
[PC/PS4/Switch] Persona 4 Arena Ultimax / Date

(Trailer jap)


(Trailer "occident")

Les DLC seront inclus, ce qui veut dire les personnages supplémentaires et le mode histoire du Persona 4 Arena original.
Date de sortie (mondial) : 17 Mars 2022.
Le prix serait de 29,99€.
    posted the 12/10/2021 at 09:20 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    birmou posted the 12/10/2021 at 09:33 AM
    En gros pour Atlus :

    Persona (la saga principale) c'est uniquement sur Playstation.
    De temps en temps un portage PC histoire de.
    Les Spinoffs ça sort "partout".
    La Xbox n'existe plus (par P4Arena est sortie sur 360).
    keiku posted the 12/10/2021 at 09:36 AM
    birmou

    smt sur nintendo
    persona sur playstation
    les remaster partout sauf sur xbox
