Steel Assault: La future bombe sort à la fin du mois


Steel Assault se date enfin, ce sera le 28 Septembre sur Switch et PC. Le jeu est développé par Zenovia et edité par Tribute Games (Flinthook, le nouveau Tortues Ninja)



https://www.gematsu.com/2021/09/steel-assault-launches-september-28-for-switch-pc
    micablo
    09/14/2021 at 09:36 PM by guiguif
    onihanzo 09/14/2021 at 10:01 PM
    Cette présentation à la Street Fighter Alpha 3
    micablo 09/14/2021 at 10:06 PM
    Ya tellement de bons jeux potentiels qui sortent en même temps @_@
    escobar 09/14/2021 at 10:09 PM
    Ah ouais pas mal
