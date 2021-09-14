accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
5155
visites since opening :
7232472
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Steel Assault: La future bombe sort à la fin du mois
Steel Assault se date enfin, ce sera le 28 Septembre sur Switch et PC. Le jeu est développé par Zenovia et edité par Tribute Games (Flinthook, le nouveau Tortues Ninja)
https://www.gematsu.com/2021/09/steel-assault-launches-september-28-for-switch-pc
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
micablo
posted the 09/14/2021 at 09:36 PM by
guiguif
comments (
3
)
onihanzo
posted
the 09/14/2021 at 10:01 PM
Cette présentation à la Street Fighter Alpha 3
micablo
posted
the 09/14/2021 at 10:06 PM
Ya tellement de bons jeux potentiels qui sortent en même temps @_@
escobar
posted
the 09/14/2021 at 10:09 PM
Ah ouais pas mal
