(couverture : JETT : The Far Shore)
Chicory : A Colorful Tale - 9 (indé)
Subnautica: Below Zero - 8
Ratchet & Crank: Rift Apart - 7
Overboard! - 7
Operation : Tango - 7
Biomutant - 6 (indé)
The Magnificent Trufflepigs - 6 (indé)
An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs - 6 (indé)
Hood : Outlaws & Legends - 5
World’s End Club - 5
posted the 06/12/2021 at 10:30 AM by nicolasgourry
Bizarement "An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs" n'est pas considéré comme "indé" (alors que ça fait déjà plus jeu "indé"), alors qu'il y a des sites, il est considéré comme "indé".
ravyxxs Ouais Embracer Group