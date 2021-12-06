profile
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
nicolasgourry > blog
EDGE "360" : Notes



(couverture : JETT : The Far Shore)

Chicory : A Colorful Tale - 9 (indé)
Subnautica: Below Zero - 8
Ratchet & Crank: Rift Apart - 7
Overboard! - 7
Operation : Tango - 7
Biomutant - 6 (indé)
The Magnificent Trufflepigs - 6 (indé)
An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs - 6 (indé)
Hood : Outlaws & Legends - 5
World’s End Club - 5


https://www.rllmukforum.com/index.php?/topic/322431-edge-360/
    posted the 06/12/2021 at 10:30 AM by nicolasgourry
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 06/12/2021 at 10:35 AM
    Il a l'air bien cool en effet "Chicory : A Colorful Tale" !
    altendorf posted the 06/12/2021 at 10:43 AM
    Peut-on vraiment considérer Biomutant comme un jeu indépendant ? Pas vraiment légitime vu le groupe affilié derrière comparé à d’autres jeux vraiment indépendants
    ravyxxs posted the 06/12/2021 at 10:47 AM
    altendorf Tu veux dire le fait qu’ils ont THQ derrière ?
    nicolasgourry posted the 06/12/2021 at 10:51 AM
    altendorf j'ai juste écrit "indépendant" car sur "steam" il est considéré comme indépendant.
    https://store.steampowered.com/app/597820/BIOMUTANT/
    Bizarement "An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs" n'est pas considéré comme "indé" (alors que ça fait déjà plus jeu "indé"), alors qu'il y a des sites, il est considéré comme "indé".
    grievous32 posted the 06/12/2021 at 11:35 AM
    Hood est tellement injustement critiqué, c'est hallucinant.
    altendorf posted the 06/12/2021 at 11:39 AM
    nicolasgourry Ah ok j’ai cru que c’était vraiment Edge qui le considérait ainsi ^^

    ravyxxs Ouais Embracer Group
