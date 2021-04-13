profile
Jeux Vidéo
267
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
176
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4950
visites since opening : 6810305
guiguif > blog
all
Persona: Un nouvel opus annoncé sur Sw..S..m


...artphone.

Code Name: X est un spin-off de la saga Persona prevue sur mobile.

https://www.gematsu.com/2021/04/perfect-world-games-announces-persona-5-mobile-game-code-name-x
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    sora78
    posted the 04/13/2021 at 07:03 PM by guiguif
    comments (5)
    altendorf posted the 04/13/2021 at 07:07 PM
    Développé par Perfect World Games, exclusivement (pour le moment) destiné au marché chinois
    jeanouillz posted the 04/13/2021 at 07:55 PM
    Vous pensez que le lutin vert attends toujours ?
    runrunsekai posted the 04/13/2021 at 08:07 PM
    Le spin off de ce qui etait deja un spin off a Shin Megami Tensei
    aros posted the 04/13/2021 at 08:27 PM
    runrunsekai
    Ca devient comique là. En faite, c'est un spin-off " chinois " ; Persona a eu aura " japonaise ", ça peut pas correspondre.
    Du coup, plus qu'un spin-off, c'est Persona, mais pour les chinois
    aros posted the 04/13/2021 at 08:29 PM
    Et maintenant que j'viens de voir le teaser, bah ce que j'ai dis veut plus rien dire...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo