Final Fantasy VII : Advent Children debarque en Blu-Ray 4K
Final Fantasy VII : Advent Children 4K blu-ray est actuellement en précommande et sera disponible dès le 16 juin 2021 pour 24,99 euros.

https://www.jeuxvideo.com/news/1387590/ffvii-advent-children-ouverture-des-precommandes-du-blu-ray-4k.htm
    posted the 04/07/2021 at 10:02 AM by guiguif
    comments (6)
    metroidvania posted the 04/07/2021 at 10:08 AM
    Il a trop vieilli ce film ca vaut pas la peine .
    guchisan posted the 04/07/2021 at 10:13 AM
    il y certaines scènes d'actions où je trouve que cela va trop vitre vraiment limite à suivre....
    ootaniisensei posted the 04/07/2021 at 10:17 AM
    Ils auraient pu faire un effort et proposé un ptit collector ou autre, le film je l'ai déjà 2x c'est bon au bout d'un moment.
    jaysennnin posted the 04/07/2021 at 10:17 AM
    metroidvania ce film encore ça va, the spirit within par contre, à part la prouesse technique que c'était à l'époque on se demande parfois qu'elle forme de beuh ils ont fumé pour pondre ça
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 04/07/2021 at 10:27 AM
    Le tout c'est de savoir si ce bd4k regroupe last order,advent children,on a way to smile, si il y a pas ça dedans c'est inutile.
    dalbog posted the 04/07/2021 at 10:28 AM
    metroidvania

    Pas du tout.
    Revu en Blu Ray HD, ça passe toujours très bien un
