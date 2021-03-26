profile
[J-RPG] Aria Chronicle annoncé sur Switch
Deja sortie sur PC en 2019, le RPG Aria Chronicle sortira sur Switch le 8 Juillet au Japon en edition physique et demat.
Le jeu proposera l'anglais.



https://www.gematsu.com/2021/03/tactical-rpg-aria-chronicle-for-switch-launches-july-8
    posted the 03/26/2021 at 11:01 AM by guiguif
    comments (6)
    linkald posted the 03/26/2021 at 11:55 AM
    Les art sont joli... mais ça ressemble beaucoup à un mauvais jeu smartphone
    liberty posted the 03/26/2021 at 12:00 PM
    linkald
    killia posted the 03/26/2021 at 12:07 PM
    On dirait un mélange entre Odin Sphear et Child of Light
    xenofamicom posted the 03/26/2021 at 12:18 PM
    ça ne me dit absolument rien comme ça

    Tu as une idée de ce que ça vaut?
    guiguif posted the 03/26/2021 at 12:31 PM
    xenofamicom https://store.steampowered.com/app/1229900/ARIA_CHRONICLE/#app_reviews_hash
    zekk posted the 03/26/2021 at 12:43 PM
    Les retours ont l'air bon, mais ça m'emballe pas du tout !
