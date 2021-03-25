profile
[PS4/Switch] Clockwork Aquario refait surface !



C'est un jeu d'arcade de 1993 (développé par Westone connu pour la licence Wonder Boy) qui n'a jamais été terminé.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=25tu0vGNSiw
    xenofamicom, maitresega
    posted the 03/25/2021 at 02:36 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    fdestroyer posted the 03/25/2021 at 02:37 PM
    Précomandé depuis des lustres perso, je me réjouis beaucoup!
    ducknsexe posted the 03/25/2021 at 02:39 PM
    Aquamario
    guiguif posted the 03/25/2021 at 02:42 PM
    pareil, precommandé, meme si j'ai un peu peur du resultat final
    killia posted the 03/25/2021 at 03:06 PM
    J'ai cru qu'il s'agissait d'une suite à Clockwork Knight 1 et 2 sorti sur Saturn
