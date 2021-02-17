profile
The Caligula Effect 2 annoncé sur PS4 et Switch
Annoncé dans le ND jap, The Caligula Effect 2 sortira sur Switch et PS4.

    posted the 02/17/2021 at 11:08 PM by guiguif
    comments (3)
    liberty posted the 02/17/2021 at 11:10 PM
    C'est déja l'Overdose cette serie ...
    killia posted the 02/17/2021 at 11:29 PM
    Euh le Character design est vraiment pas à la hauteur de celui du 1.

    Mais que vois-je? ILS ONT ENFIN INCORPORÉ UNE PHYSIQUE DE COLLISION !
    masharu posted the 02/18/2021 at 12:06 AM
    liberty Voilà un titre du coup, moi je n'ai pu retenir que le jeu de baseball XD.
