profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
articles :
4866
visites since opening :
6637031
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Ys VI The Ark of Napishtim Online: Images et video de la version mobile
Tout comme YS Seven et YS VII Lacrimosa of Dana, Ys 6 aura le droit a une version sur smartphone "MMO-isé" dont voici quelques images et une video. Autant dire que c'est particulier a voir quand on a fait le jeu original
Le jeu sortira au Printemps.
https://www.siliconera.com/new-ys-vi-online-the-ark-of-napishtim-information-reveals-characters/
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/17/2021 at 01:56 PM by
guiguif
comments (
12
)
sora78
posted
the 02/17/2021 at 01:57 PM
Le char design et si cool je trouve.
guiguif
posted
the 02/17/2021 at 01:59 PM
sora78
yavait deja des video qui trainaient, j'ai add
gareauxloups
posted
the 02/17/2021 at 02:00 PM
Plus beau qu'
Ys IX
sur
PS4
leonsilverburg
posted
the 02/17/2021 at 02:00 PM
Très joli ! J'aimerais bien un petit portage sur PS5 ! (Même Switch je prends)
testament
posted
the 02/17/2021 at 02:12 PM
gareauxloups
Pas difficile.
guiguif
posted
the 02/17/2021 at 02:17 PM
gareauxloups
testament
faut pas deconner, sans compter que YS IX est un jeu ouvert en full 3D
jowy14
posted
the 02/17/2021 at 02:25 PM
J’aimerai bien qu’ils le ressortent sur consoles actuelles celui là, avec ces graphismes là bien sûr !
La version PSP n’était pas super à l’époque et je l’ai jamais pris sur PS2
rbz
posted
the 02/17/2021 at 02:29 PM
oué bah voila la direction graphique qu'il fallait prendre, rien de sorcier quoi. infiniment plus jolis que les dernier ys
rbz
posted
the 02/17/2021 at 02:30 PM
bon le GP et la vidéo sont éclaté, mais je parle juste du rendu des enviro.
testament
posted
the 02/17/2021 at 02:36 PM
guiguif
C'est surtout pour le choix de la DA qui fait beaucoup d'actualité.
gareauxloups
posted
the 02/17/2021 at 02:53 PM
testament
guiguif
hyoga57
posted
the 02/17/2021 at 02:55 PM
testament
Bah, Ys IX n'est pas moins beau que Ys VIII par exemple. C'est surtout la DA sombre et grisâtre qui donne cette impression. Et le fait d'évoluer dans une ville pénitentiaire n'aide pas vraiment le jeu.
Par contre, les donjons sont déjà plus agréables visuellement.
