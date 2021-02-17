profile
Jeux Vidéo
268
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
174
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4866
visites since opening : 6637031
guiguif > blog
all
Ys VI The Ark of Napishtim Online: Images et video de la version mobile
Tout comme YS Seven et YS VII Lacrimosa of Dana, Ys 6 aura le droit a une version sur smartphone "MMO-isé" dont voici quelques images et une video. Autant dire que c'est particulier a voir quand on a fait le jeu original
Le jeu sortira au Printemps.














https://www.siliconera.com/new-ys-vi-online-the-ark-of-napishtim-information-reveals-characters/
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/17/2021 at 01:56 PM by guiguif
    comments (12)
    sora78 posted the 02/17/2021 at 01:57 PM
    Le char design et si cool je trouve.
    guiguif posted the 02/17/2021 at 01:59 PM
    sora78 yavait deja des video qui trainaient, j'ai add
    gareauxloups posted the 02/17/2021 at 02:00 PM
    Plus beau qu'Ys IX sur PS4
    leonsilverburg posted the 02/17/2021 at 02:00 PM
    Très joli ! J'aimerais bien un petit portage sur PS5 ! (Même Switch je prends)
    testament posted the 02/17/2021 at 02:12 PM
    gareauxloups Pas difficile.
    guiguif posted the 02/17/2021 at 02:17 PM
    gareauxloups testament faut pas deconner, sans compter que YS IX est un jeu ouvert en full 3D
    jowy14 posted the 02/17/2021 at 02:25 PM
    J’aimerai bien qu’ils le ressortent sur consoles actuelles celui là, avec ces graphismes là bien sûr !

    La version PSP n’était pas super à l’époque et je l’ai jamais pris sur PS2
    rbz posted the 02/17/2021 at 02:29 PM
    oué bah voila la direction graphique qu'il fallait prendre, rien de sorcier quoi. infiniment plus jolis que les dernier ys
    rbz posted the 02/17/2021 at 02:30 PM
    bon le GP et la vidéo sont éclaté, mais je parle juste du rendu des enviro.
    testament posted the 02/17/2021 at 02:36 PM
    guiguif C'est surtout pour le choix de la DA qui fait beaucoup d'actualité.
    gareauxloups posted the 02/17/2021 at 02:53 PM
    testament guiguif
    hyoga57 posted the 02/17/2021 at 02:55 PM
    testament Bah, Ys IX n'est pas moins beau que Ys VIII par exemple. C'est surtout la DA sombre et grisâtre qui donne cette impression. Et le fait d'évoluer dans une ville pénitentiaire n'aide pas vraiment le jeu.

    Par contre, les donjons sont déjà plus agréables visuellement.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo