« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
3522
visites since opening :
4793721
nicolasgourry
> blog
[Clique TV] Mon mangaka préféré : Naoki Urasawa
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vkyjRmOw1qI
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
spontexes
posted the 01/19/2021 at 09:27 AM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
8
)
kevisiano
posted
the 01/19/2021 at 09:32 AM
Monster
Très bonne émission en passant
aros
posted
the 01/19/2021 at 09:33 AM
Je n'en connais que Monster, mais cette oeuvre seule se suffit à lui-même
azerty
posted
the 01/19/2021 at 09:34 AM
The best!!! Monster et 20 century, chef d'œuvre
lt93
posted
the 01/19/2021 at 09:41 AM
Toujours un peu le même schéma narratif mais les dessins sont tellement beaux
J'apprécie particulièrement
Pluto
et
Asadora
me plaît bien pour le moment.
giru
posted
the 01/19/2021 at 09:42 AM
20th Century Boys j'adorais quand j'étais ado, mais la série a vraiment été tirée en longueur... Il me semble que j'étais arrivé au bout de la vingtaine de volumes, mais ensuite il y a 21th Century Boys que je n'ai même pas commencé. Il faudrait que je regarde les films à l'occasion, histoire de me remettre un peu dedans.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 01/19/2021 at 09:49 AM
aros
je te recommande 20th Century Boys, le manga "libertaire" par excellence (Pluto aussi est très bon, ça pose des questions intelligente sur notre rapport aux "robots").
5120x2880
posted
the 01/19/2021 at 10:11 AM
Giru
Il y a seulement 2 tomes pour 21th, ça tire pas vraiment en longueur puisque ça donne les dernières réponses, je sais pas comment t'as fais pour pas avoir envie de savoir. J'avais vu les films avant, mais j'arrive même plus à faire le lien avec le manga finalement, ça m'avait pas du tout marqué, et je doute que ça dépasse la moitié du scénario original.
kidicarus
posted
the 01/19/2021 at 11:12 AM
J'adore l'auteur de part son dessin et scénario bien mis en image.
Pluto qui est la reimpretation de astro boy est une réussite, century boy un chef d'œuvre bien labyrinthique, Monster l'œuvre où des fois il vaudrait laisser mourir, sans oublier Happy qui est purement génial dans une critique des niveaux social
