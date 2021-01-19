« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
[Clique TV] Mon mangaka préféré : Naoki Urasawa


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vkyjRmOw1qI
    spontexes
    posted the 01/19/2021 at 09:27 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (8)
    kevisiano posted the 01/19/2021 at 09:32 AM
    Monster

    Très bonne émission en passant
    aros posted the 01/19/2021 at 09:33 AM
    Je n'en connais que Monster, mais cette oeuvre seule se suffit à lui-même
    azerty posted the 01/19/2021 at 09:34 AM
    The best!!! Monster et 20 century, chef d'œuvre
    lt93 posted the 01/19/2021 at 09:41 AM
    Toujours un peu le même schéma narratif mais les dessins sont tellement beaux
    J'apprécie particulièrement Pluto et Asadora me plaît bien pour le moment.
    giru posted the 01/19/2021 at 09:42 AM
    20th Century Boys j'adorais quand j'étais ado, mais la série a vraiment été tirée en longueur... Il me semble que j'étais arrivé au bout de la vingtaine de volumes, mais ensuite il y a 21th Century Boys que je n'ai même pas commencé. Il faudrait que je regarde les films à l'occasion, histoire de me remettre un peu dedans.
    nicolasgourry posted the 01/19/2021 at 09:49 AM
    aros je te recommande 20th Century Boys, le manga "libertaire" par excellence (Pluto aussi est très bon, ça pose des questions intelligente sur notre rapport aux "robots").
    5120x2880 posted the 01/19/2021 at 10:11 AM
    Giru Il y a seulement 2 tomes pour 21th, ça tire pas vraiment en longueur puisque ça donne les dernières réponses, je sais pas comment t'as fais pour pas avoir envie de savoir. J'avais vu les films avant, mais j'arrive même plus à faire le lien avec le manga finalement, ça m'avait pas du tout marqué, et je doute que ça dépasse la moitié du scénario original.
    kidicarus posted the 01/19/2021 at 11:12 AM
    J'adore l'auteur de part son dessin et scénario bien mis en image.

    Pluto qui est la reimpretation de astro boy est une réussite, century boy un chef d'œuvre bien labyrinthique, Monster l'œuvre où des fois il vaudrait laisser mourir, sans oublier Happy qui est purement génial dans une critique des niveaux social
