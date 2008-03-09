profile
Jeux Vidéo
257
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Geek Zone
207
name : Geek Zone
title : Geek Zone
screen name : geekzone
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/geekzone
official website : http://gamekyo.com/group/geekzone
creator : liquidus
creation date : 09/03/2008
last update : 11/26/2019
description : Retrouvez l'essentiel de l'actualité cinématographique, du jeu vidéo, de Marvel, DC Comics, aussi bien à la télé qu'au cinéma.
articles : 2676
visites since opening : 8618374
subscribers : 131
bloggers : 1
GamingPedia : les débuts de carrières des grands noms du jeu vidéo
GamingPedia



Sources :
Archive.org
Fandom Wikia
Wikipedia FR & ENG
    kali, shanks, hyoga57, icebergbrulant, leonr4, aym
    posted the 11/26/2019 at 09:42 PM by liquidus
    comments (6)
    leonr4 posted the 11/26/2019 at 09:49 PM
    Excellent, il manque peut être john carmack et les frères houser.
    liquidus posted the 11/26/2019 at 09:52 PM
    leonr4 Je voulais pas en mettre trop d'un coup, d'autres arriveront plus tard ^^ Mais merci
    leonr4 posted the 11/26/2019 at 09:55 PM
    liquidus Je m'en doutais un peu
    sentenza posted the 11/26/2019 at 10:03 PM
    Le best de la liste c'est Toshihiro Nagoshi
    hyoga57 posted the 11/27/2019 at 02:38 AM
    sentenza C'est rare que l'on soit d'accord, mais je valide pour Toshihiro Nagoshi. Ne serait-ce que pour l'exceptionnel F-Zero GX et tous les titres Arcade auxquels il a bossé avec Yu Suzuki.
    aym posted the 11/27/2019 at 02:55 AM
    Très intéressant, thanks .
    Ils ont tous parcouru de sacrés chemins, avec certains d'entre eux d'abord au plus bas de l'échelle, même pas ou à peine majeur.
