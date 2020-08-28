profile
Jeux Vidéo
266
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
172
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4669
visites since opening : 6192663
guiguif > blog
all
Bushiden: Nouveau Trailer
Nouveau trailer pour Bushiden prevue sur PS4, Switch et PC l'année prochaine.

    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    famimax, roxloud, onihanzo
    posted the 08/28/2020 at 03:21 PM by guiguif
    comments (7)
    shido posted the 08/28/2020 at 03:25 PM
    ça m'a l'air bon , tout ça
    kuroni posted the 08/28/2020 at 03:33 PM
    Excellent !
    famimax posted the 08/28/2020 at 03:33 PM
    Ah je connaissais pas ce truc, ouais ça a l'air pas mal (dans le trip strider)
    e3ologue posted the 08/28/2020 at 03:43 PM
    guiguif heureusement que t'es là pour faire le suivi de ce jeu sinon je louperais tous les trailers
    guiguif posted the 08/28/2020 at 03:45 PM
    e3ologue
    wilhelm posted the 08/28/2020 at 03:55 PM
    Et merde, pendant un instant j'ai cru au retour de Toshinden.
    popomolos posted the 08/28/2020 at 03:58 PM
    ça déchire juste dommage de devoir attendre 2021...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre