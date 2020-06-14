« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
nicolasgourry > blog
Summer of Gaming / Programme : 14.06.2020




Dimanche 14 juin

Showcase Editeurs :

The Guerrilla Collective Showcase Day 2 (à 18 heures)

IGN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4mqFUZsNsxo
    posted the 06/14/2020 at 12:55 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (8)
    rendan posted the 06/14/2020 at 01:13 PM
    Comprend rien a leur bordel vivement le retour de l'e3 avec les grosses news régulières condensées en 3-4 jours
    coopper posted the 06/14/2020 at 01:16 PM
    Mon dieu les conférences de l'enfer hier soir, c'était bien de la merde.
    J'espère qu'il y aura un nouveau Devolver Digital, formellement c'est assez drôle et jusqu'au boutiste.
    e3ologue posted the 06/14/2020 at 01:17 PM
    C'est vrai que ça manque l'E3 le condensé sur 1 semaine est largement mieux que sur 1-2 mois.

    rendan en gros t'as des évènements fait par des sites, d'autres par des collectifs d'éditeurs et d'autres par des organisateurs d'évènement.
    fiveagainstone posted the 06/14/2020 at 01:25 PM
    Les jeux indés de hier c'était pas mal, j'attends Gestalt à fond maintenant.
    Pour le reste, hors P4G sur pc c'était naze et peu original...les jeux d'horreur j'en peux déjà plus.
    e3ologue posted the 06/14/2020 at 01:28 PM
    fiveagainstone Je reste mitigé sur l'initiative de profiter de l'annulation de l'E3 pour mettre en avant les indé, car au final le planning des évènements est assez chaotique pour qu'on passe à coté de certains, et vu le nombre de projet on fini par être marqué par un seul et zapper le reste.
    nicolasgourry posted the 06/14/2020 at 01:30 PM
    coopper je pense que le Future Games Show (hier soir) est la pire conférence que j'ai pu voir depuis un moment.
    fiveagainstone posted the 06/14/2020 at 01:42 PM
    Après ils ont étalés la confiture, c'est aussi ça le problème. EA c'est en fin de mois, Ubi en juillet...pas tip top :/
    masharu posted the 06/14/2020 at 01:51 PM
    Etant moi même un indie, j'ai rien contre les indies mais c'est vrai que j'attend beaucoup des annonces de gros éditeurs notamment japonais.

    Bon avec Capcom et Square on a eu 2-3 nouveaux jeux, après je ne suis pas fans de Resident Evil.

    Vivement plus d'info. Pour l'instant j'attends la news sur le personnage DLC de Smash Bros.
