« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
EDGE "337" : Notes / Novembre 2019


Astral Chain – 9
Telling Lies – 9
Eliza – 9
Dicey Dungeons – 8
Control – 8
A Short Hike – 8
Knights and Bikes – 7
Rad – 6
The Blackout Club – 6
Ancestors : The Humankind Odyssey – 5

https://www.resetera.com/threads/edge-magazine-337-review-scores-astral-chain-control-telling-lies-and-more.140619/
    posted the 09/12/2019 at 05:25 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (11)
    ryoporterbridges posted the 09/12/2019 at 05:30 PM
    Control 8
    spilner posted the 09/12/2019 at 05:42 PM
    Ryoporterbridges
    Il a eu 8 aussi sur Gamekult
    guiguif posted the 09/12/2019 at 05:56 PM
    spilner pas comme Gears 5 (trololol)
    shinz0 posted the 09/12/2019 at 05:59 PM
    Astral Chain 9, ah ouais quand même
    arrrghl posted the 09/12/2019 at 06:00 PM
    guiguif t'aimes te faire détester avoues ?! ^^
    romgamer6859 posted the 09/12/2019 at 06:02 PM
    control qui est surnoté vas savoir pourquoi.
    raiko posted the 09/12/2019 at 06:07 PM
    Arrrghl >Je pense surtout que le cerveau est plus touché qu'on ne le pensait
    monz666 posted the 09/12/2019 at 06:08 PM
    guiguif ça y'est tu recommence a réussir a bander ? c'est ta main qui va être contente !!
    arrrghl posted the 09/12/2019 at 06:28 PM
    raiko c'est du troll facile surtout.

    sinon j'ai pas pu réagir (car au taff) mais j'ai beaucoup aimé ton commentaire sur l'article concernant la note de gears 5, tellement dans le vrai !
    guiguif posted the 09/12/2019 at 06:41 PM
    arrrghl ma passion surtout quand des mec comme monz666 tombe en plein dedans
    monz666 posted the 09/12/2019 at 06:53 PM
    guiguif Content que ça t'aide à régler t'es problèmes perso
