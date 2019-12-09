https://www.resetera.com/threads/edge-magazine-337-review-scores-astral-chain-control-telling-lies-and-more.140619/
Astral Chain – 9
Telling Lies – 9
Eliza – 9
Dicey Dungeons – 8
Control – 8
A Short Hike – 8
Knights and Bikes – 7
Rad – 6
The Blackout Club – 6
Ancestors : The Humankind Odyssey – 5
