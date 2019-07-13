profile
all
Apres le remake de Trial of Mana, le remake d'Illusion of Time oO
Bon par contre c'est amateur et ça a moins de gueule.

Demo a dl ici https://davidamado.itch.io/illusion-of-gaia





http://mag.mo5.com/actu/167621/un-remake-amateur-de-laction-rpg-snes-illusion-of-time-en-demo/
    posted the 07/13/2019 at 10:09 AM by guiguif
    comments (6)
    kurosu posted the 07/13/2019 at 10:19 AM
    Question
    On a le droit de faire des remakes quand on est amateur ? Car j aimerais bien en faire
    zekk posted the 07/13/2019 at 10:24 AM
    kurosu normalement non, tu fais un remake d'un jeu Nintendo, tu peux être sur que Nintendo le supprimera à sa sortie
    guiguif posted the 07/13/2019 at 10:31 AM
    kurosu zekk si tu fais une ptite demo ça peut passer mais un jeu complet nan. Apres si tu fais un remake d'un jeu dont les droits ont disparus dans la nature (genre parce que la boite n'existe plus) je pense que ça doit passer
    zekk posted the 07/13/2019 at 10:37 AM
    guiguif
    pres si tu fais un remake d'un jeu dont les droits ont disparus dans la nature (genre parce que la boite n'existe plus) je pense que ça doit passer

    pas con ! j'y avais pas pensé
    neetsen posted the 07/13/2019 at 10:43 AM
    Hoooo
    Ce Remake me met en érection

    Mais plus sérieusement c'est super j'ai tellement adoré ce jeu
    kurosu posted the 07/13/2019 at 10:46 AM
    zekk guiguif ok merci
