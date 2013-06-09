accueil
SONY Waypoint
name :
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Square Enix
genre :
action-RPG
FFVII Rebirth : nouveau trailer
Playstation 5
Avec le main thème de Uematsu : No Promises to Keep et reveal de Cid.
Vincent :
Cid:
tags :
square enix
ps5
final fantasy vii rebirth
8
Likes
Who likes this ?
leonsilverburg
,
vfries
,
13
,
nyght
,
sorakairi86
,
killia
,
uram
,
colibrie
posted the 12/08/2023 at 05:46 AM by
jenicris
comments (
3
)
vfries
posted
the 12/08/2023 at 06:37 AM
Vivement
leonsilverburg
posted
the 12/08/2023 at 06:52 AM
Plus je vois des trailers, plus c'est un banger.
Nous ne sommes pas prêts!
ratchet
posted
the 12/08/2023 at 06:56 AM
Non mais cette qualité c'est incroyable ! Il a l'air complet de fou en tout cas !!!!! Vivement
Nous ne sommes pas prêts!