Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
19
name : Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : action-RPG
185
name : SONY Waypoint
title : SONY Waypoint
screen name : sonywp
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/sonywp
official website : http://
creator : anakaris
creation date : 09/06/2013
last update : 12/08/2023
description : L'actualité de SONY dans son ensemble. Jeu vidéo, produit high-tech et stratégie commerciale. Créateur de l'image de profil et de l'image d'en-tête: Sora78.
tags : playstation sony god of war santa monica media molecule little big planet sony computer entertainment shenmue iii gran turismo uncharted polyphony digital naughty dog guerrilla games horizon infamous sucker punch nier bravia final fantasy vii remake android linux vita vaio xperia street fighter v walkman the order 1886 casque réalité virtuelle morpheus rime bloodborne dragon quest heroes star ocean v world of final fantasy
articles : 2026
visites since opening : 6639819
subscribers : 223
bloggers : 4
FFVII Rebirth : nouveau trailer
Playstation 5


Avec le main thème de Uematsu : No Promises to Keep et reveal de Cid.



Vincent :



Cid:

    tags : square enix ps5 final fantasy vii rebirth
    8
    leonsilverburg, vfries, 13, nyght, sorakairi86, killia, uram, colibrie
    posted the 12/08/2023 at 05:46 AM by jenicris
    vfries posted the 12/08/2023 at 06:37 AM
    Vivement
    leonsilverburg posted the 12/08/2023 at 06:52 AM
    Plus je vois des trailers, plus c'est un banger.
    Nous ne sommes pas prêts!
    ratchet posted the 12/08/2023 at 06:56 AM
    Non mais cette qualité c'est incroyable ! Il a l'air complet de fou en tout cas !!!!! Vivement
