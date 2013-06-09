accueil
SONY Waypoint
cinéma/série
Kitase : "nous travaillons à fixer une date de sortie pour FFVII Rebirth"
Playstation 5
Selon Kitase via le twitter officiel du jeu:
"Le développement de Final Fantasy VII : Rebirth avance bien et nous travaillons à fixer une date de sortie"
Le jeu est prévu pour l'hiver prochain.
Twitter Final Fantasy VII
-
https://twitter.com/finalfantasyvii/status/1664617912060231680?t=H8xa8_OTaU5Wkd3hkMUJnA&s=19
tags :
square enix
ps5
final fantasy vii rebirth
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
minbox
,
idd
,
draer
,
gameslover
posted the 06/02/2023 at 01:08 PM by
jenicris
comments (
23
)
cliana
posted
the 06/02/2023 at 01:17 PM
Sortie fin 2024 et début de la promo fin 2023.
testament
posted
the 06/02/2023 at 01:21 PM
C'est ça, fixez bien.
judebox
posted
the 06/02/2023 at 01:42 PM
Kitase qui tease
lightning
posted
the 06/02/2023 at 01:46 PM
cliana
Début 2024
ils visent hivers 2023
yanssou
posted
the 06/02/2023 at 01:46 PM
Je mise sur une sortie février ou mars 2024.
nikolastation
posted
the 06/02/2023 at 01:48 PM
Une fois FF XVI sorti, reprise de la com' sur Rebirth à la rentrée de septembre et sortie en janvier / février 2024.
midomashakil
posted
the 06/02/2023 at 01:54 PM
les mec qui travailles dur pas comme MS ou hellblade 2 annoncé depuis 2019 et jusqu'à maintenant même pas une date de sortie d'un jeux qui va se terminer en max 15 heure
kinectical
posted
the 06/02/2023 at 02:05 PM
Ce sera février
idd
posted
the 06/02/2023 at 02:16 PM
bon bah on aura peut-être la date au TGS
gasmok2
posted
the 06/02/2023 at 02:27 PM
midomashakil
Le sujet parle d'une exclu Sony et le mec arrive à poser sa pêche sur MS....changez rien les gars.
On parle voiture le mec parle deltaplane.....
dokidokii
posted
the 06/02/2023 at 02:28 PM
Sinon le jeu complet c'est prévu pour quel siècle ?
chameau
posted
the 06/02/2023 at 02:30 PM
Quelle info !
soulfull
posted
the 06/02/2023 at 02:32 PM
Qu'ils prennent le temps de faire un jeu de qualité ,il y a tellement de hits que je dois faire en attendant
gasmok2
posted
the 06/02/2023 at 02:33 PM
Mais avec tous les jeux qui sortent, que les mecs prennent leur temps.
cladstrife59
posted
the 06/02/2023 at 02:59 PM
cliana
il y a des grandes chances oui, histoire de laisser le temps à FF16 de se vendre tranquillement.
guiguif
posted
the 06/02/2023 at 03:10 PM
dokidokii
Il n'y aura jamais de jeu complet, arretez avec ça... ça sera 3 jeux differents tout comme ya 3 Mass Effect ou 3 The Witcher.
Au pire ça ressortira en trilogy sur PS6.
dokidokii
posted
the 06/02/2023 at 03:14 PM
guiguif
Guiguif : Je ne parle pas d'avoir un seul jeu qui contient les 3 partie, je parle d'avoir les 3 parties pour enfin couvrir tous les évènements et l'histoire du jeu original. Le temps de dev est exagéré
vyse
posted
the 06/02/2023 at 03:18 PM
gasmok2
mec c la base ça c Gamekyo on est là pour ça
lamap
posted
the 06/02/2023 at 03:22 PM
Plus d'info au deuxième PS showcase de septembre.
darkxehanort94
posted
the 06/02/2023 at 03:26 PM
nikolastation
Et Kingdom Hearts IV tu le met ou ?
foxstep
posted
the 06/02/2023 at 03:40 PM
En gros le jeu est fini reste plus que la correction de bugset cie
leonsilverburg
posted
the 06/02/2023 at 03:42 PM
Spiderman 2 puis FFVII Rebirth, que Sony prépare les palettes de PS5, ça va se vendre comme des petits pains!!!
jenicris
posted
the 06/02/2023 at 03:52 PM
foxstep
si vraiment le jeu sort cette hiver, il soit être carrément en phase de polissage là
