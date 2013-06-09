SONY Waypoint
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
7
Likers
name : Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : action-RPG
SONY Waypoint
183
Likes
Likers
name : SONY Waypoint
title : SONY Waypoint
screen name : sonywp
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/sonywp
official website : http://
creator : anakaris
creation date : 09/06/2013
last update : 06/02/2023
description : L'actualité de SONY dans son ensemble. Jeu vidéo, produit high-tech et stratégie commerciale. Créateur de l'image de profil et de l'image d'en-tête: Sora78.
tags : playstation sony god of war santa monica media molecule little big planet sony computer entertainment shenmue iii gran turismo uncharted polyphony digital naughty dog guerrilla games horizon infamous sucker punch nier bravia final fantasy vii remake android linux vita vaio xperia street fighter v walkman the order 1886 casque réalité virtuelle morpheus rime bloodborne dragon quest heroes star ocean v world of final fantasy
articles : 1981
visites since opening : 6307760
subscribers : 221
bloggers : 4
Kitase : "nous travaillons à fixer une date de sortie pour FFVII Rebirth"
Playstation 5
Selon Kitase via le twitter officiel du jeu:

"Le développement de Final Fantasy VII : Rebirth avance bien et nous travaillons à fixer une date de sortie"




Le jeu est prévu pour l'hiver prochain.
Twitter Final Fantasy VII - https://twitter.com/finalfantasyvii/status/1664617912060231680?t=H8xa8_OTaU5Wkd3hkMUJnA&s=19
    tags : square enix ps5 final fantasy vii rebirth
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    minbox, idd, draer, gameslover
    posted the 06/02/2023 at 01:08 PM by jenicris
    comments (23)
    cliana posted the 06/02/2023 at 01:17 PM
    Sortie fin 2024 et début de la promo fin 2023.
    testament posted the 06/02/2023 at 01:21 PM
    C'est ça, fixez bien.
    judebox posted the 06/02/2023 at 01:42 PM
    Kitase qui tease
    lightning posted the 06/02/2023 at 01:46 PM
    cliana Début 2024

    ils visent hivers 2023
    yanssou posted the 06/02/2023 at 01:46 PM
    Je mise sur une sortie février ou mars 2024.
    nikolastation posted the 06/02/2023 at 01:48 PM
    Une fois FF XVI sorti, reprise de la com' sur Rebirth à la rentrée de septembre et sortie en janvier / février 2024.
    midomashakil posted the 06/02/2023 at 01:54 PM
    les mec qui travailles dur pas comme MS ou hellblade 2 annoncé depuis 2019 et jusqu’à maintenant même pas une date de sortie d'un jeux qui va se terminer en max 15 heure
    kinectical posted the 06/02/2023 at 02:05 PM
    Ce sera février
    idd posted the 06/02/2023 at 02:16 PM
    bon bah on aura peut-être la date au TGS
    gasmok2 posted the 06/02/2023 at 02:27 PM
    midomashakil
    Le sujet parle d'une exclu Sony et le mec arrive à poser sa pêche sur MS....changez rien les gars.
    On parle voiture le mec parle deltaplane.....
    dokidokii posted the 06/02/2023 at 02:28 PM
    Sinon le jeu complet c'est prévu pour quel siècle ?
    chameau posted the 06/02/2023 at 02:30 PM
    Quelle info !
    soulfull posted the 06/02/2023 at 02:32 PM
    Qu'ils prennent le temps de faire un jeu de qualité ,il y a tellement de hits que je dois faire en attendant
    gasmok2 posted the 06/02/2023 at 02:33 PM
    Mais avec tous les jeux qui sortent, que les mecs prennent leur temps.
    cladstrife59 posted the 06/02/2023 at 02:59 PM
    cliana il y a des grandes chances oui, histoire de laisser le temps à FF16 de se vendre tranquillement.
    guiguif posted the 06/02/2023 at 03:10 PM
    dokidokii Il n'y aura jamais de jeu complet, arretez avec ça... ça sera 3 jeux differents tout comme ya 3 Mass Effect ou 3 The Witcher.
    Au pire ça ressortira en trilogy sur PS6.
    dokidokii posted the 06/02/2023 at 03:14 PM
    guiguif Guiguif : Je ne parle pas d'avoir un seul jeu qui contient les 3 partie, je parle d'avoir les 3 parties pour enfin couvrir tous les évènements et l'histoire du jeu original. Le temps de dev est exagéré
    vyse posted the 06/02/2023 at 03:18 PM
    gasmok2 mec c la base ça c Gamekyo on est là pour ça
    lamap posted the 06/02/2023 at 03:22 PM
    Plus d'info au deuxième PS showcase de septembre.
    darkxehanort94 posted the 06/02/2023 at 03:26 PM
    nikolastation Et Kingdom Hearts IV tu le met ou ?
    foxstep posted the 06/02/2023 at 03:40 PM
    En gros le jeu est fini reste plus que la correction de bugset cie
    leonsilverburg posted the 06/02/2023 at 03:42 PM
    Spiderman 2 puis FFVII Rebirth, que Sony prépare les palettes de PS5, ça va se vendre comme des petits pains!!!
    jenicris posted the 06/02/2023 at 03:52 PM
    foxstep si vraiment le jeu sort cette hiver, il soit être carrément en phase de polissage là
