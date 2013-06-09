SONY Waypoint
Cross save, utilisation de compte et paramètres recommandés de la PS5 en vidéos
Playstation 5
Utilisation de votre compte:





Paramètres recommandés:





Transférez vos données depuis votre PS4:

    leonr4 posted the 11/05/2020 at 05:58 PM
    Vraiment magnifique la nouvelle interface, j'aime bien ce mélange PS4 X PS3 avec ces arrières-plans assez stylés.

    Les préréglages de jeu c'est cool
    jeanouillz posted the 11/05/2020 at 05:59 PM
    Putain on peut enfin mettre le language par profil ! Révolution !!!
    jenicris posted the 11/05/2020 at 06:00 PM
    leonr4 thx.
    supasaiyajin posted the 11/05/2020 at 06:03 PM
    Elle est vraiment géniale cette nouvelle interface.
    neptonic posted the 11/05/2020 at 06:08 PM
    Propre
    kuroni posted the 11/05/2020 at 06:08 PM
    Propre !
    On peut même tester le son 3D dans les options.
    Nickel !
    Trop hâte !
    barberousse posted the 11/05/2020 at 06:15 PM
    Ça m’a l’air bien complet
    fuji posted the 11/05/2020 at 06:15 PM
    On sait si le partage de compte est possible comme sur ps4?
    ouroboros4 posted the 11/05/2020 at 06:56 PM
    C'est tellement simple pour le transfert de compte et de sauvegarde.
    Nintendo devrait en prendre de la graine.
    yukilin posted the 11/05/2020 at 07:05 PM
    Interface fluide et très claire, j'aime beaucoup
