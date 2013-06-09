accueil
SONY Waypoint
profile
name :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
official website :
http://eu.playstation.com/europe/europe_select.jhtml
group information
name :
SONY Waypoint
title :
SONY Waypoint
screen name :
sonywp
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/sonywp
official website :
http://
creator :
anakaris
creation date :
09/06/2013
last update :
11/05/2020
description :
L'actualité de SONY dans son ensemble. Jeu vidéo, produit high-tech et stratégie commerciale. Créateur de l'image de profil et de l'image d'en-tête: Sora78.
tags :
playstation
sony
god of war
santa monica
media molecule
little big planet
sony computer entertainment
shenmue iii
gran turismo
uncharted
polyphony digital
naughty dog
guerrilla games
horizon
infamous
sucker punch
nier
bravia
final fantasy vii remake
android
linux
vita
vaio
xperia
street fighter v
walkman
the order 1886
casque réalité virtuelle
morpheus
rime
bloodborne
dragon quest heroes
star ocean v
world of final fantasy
articles :
1754
visites since opening :
4753792
subscribers :
218
bloggers :
4
anakaris
(creator)
lightning
(administrator)
jenicris
(administrator)
predagogue
(editor)
channel
all
Divers
Les studios Sony
Playstation 4
Playstation VR
Playstation 3
Playstation VITA
Playstation 1 & 2
Playstation Network
VAIO & informatique
BRAVIA, Télévision & cinéma
Cybershot & image
Playstation Portable
Walkman & Son
Business & stratégie commerciale
SONY Mobile & communication
Sony Online Entertainment
Interview
Sondage/Enquête
Playstation 5
PS Plus
PS Now
Histoire
Cross save, utilisation de compte et paramètres recommandés de la PS5 en vidéos
Playstation 5
Utilisation de votre compte:
Paramètres recommandés:
Transférez vos données depuis votre PS4:
tags :
sony
ps5
7
Likes
Who likes this ?
akinen
,
gemini
,
minbox
,
yukilin
,
sora78
,
leonr4
,
roxloud
posted the 11/05/2020 at 05:54 PM by
jenicris
jenicris
comments (
10
)
10
)
leonr4
posted
the 11/05/2020 at 05:58 PM
Vraiment magnifique la nouvelle interface, j'aime bien ce mélange PS4 X PS3 avec ces arrières-plans assez stylés.
Les préréglages de jeu
c'est cool
jeanouillz
posted
the 11/05/2020 at 05:59 PM
Putain on peut enfin mettre le language par profil ! Révolution !!!
jenicris
posted
the 11/05/2020 at 06:00 PM
leonr4
thx.
supasaiyajin
posted
the 11/05/2020 at 06:03 PM
Elle est vraiment géniale cette nouvelle interface.
neptonic
posted
the 11/05/2020 at 06:08 PM
Propre
kuroni
posted
the 11/05/2020 at 06:08 PM
Propre !
On peut même tester le son 3D dans les options.
Nickel !
Trop hâte !
barberousse
posted
the 11/05/2020 at 06:15 PM
Ça m’a l’air bien complet
fuji
posted
the 11/05/2020 at 06:15 PM
On sait si le partage de compte est possible comme sur ps4?
ouroboros4
posted
the 11/05/2020 at 06:56 PM
C'est tellement simple pour le transfert de compte et de sauvegarde.
Nintendo devrait en prendre de la graine.
yukilin
posted
the 11/05/2020 at 07:05 PM
Interface fluide et très claire, j'aime beaucoup
