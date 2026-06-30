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Anomalith : Story Trailer
Nouveau trailer pour TPS/RPG/Survival de Furyu.
Sortie le 26 Octobre sur PS5, Switch 2 et PC en jap sous-titré anglais.
Version physique en import jap/asia uniquement.













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    posted the 06/30/2026 at 09:33 PM by guiguif
    comments (2)
    tripy73 posted the 06/30/2026 at 09:51 PM
    L'univers c'est SCP X Backroom
    ouken posted the 06/30/2026 at 10:10 PM
    Encore une crotte..
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