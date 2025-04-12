profile
Famitsu sales (11/24/25 – 11/30/25) / Rien de spécial...
1. [NS2] Mario Kart World – 49,586 / 2,251,711
2. [NS2] Kirby Air Riders – 46,287 / 241,881
3. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – 35,225 / 1,306,801
4. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2 – 22,361 / 141,141
5. [NS2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 20,031 / 818,046
6. [NS2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 15,730 / 93,288
7. [NS2] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment – 9,647 / 109,786
8. [NSW] Minecraft – 7,386 / 4,057,382
9. [NSW] Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake – 7,262 / 293,851
10. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 7,245 / 8,265,856

Switch 2 – 97,677
PS5 Digital Edition – 17,491
Switch OLED – 16,004
PS5 Pro – 15,736
Switch Lite – 12,896
Switch – 6,427
PS5 – 2,559
Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 64
Xbox Series S – 56
Xbox Series X – 52
PS4 – 13

35 786 PS5 / 35 327 Switch / 172 XSXIS
Total Switch 2 : 2 968 435
Semaine prochaine : Metroid Prime 4
    posted the 12/04/2025 at 01:10 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (12)
    rocan posted the 12/04/2025 at 01:29 PM
    La Switch qui fait de la résistance
    guigui59 posted the 12/04/2025 at 01:33 PM
    La switch 1 increvable
    rocan posted the 12/04/2025 at 01:35 PM
    Et PS5 qui se maintient bien quand même, à voir sur le long-terme.
    tripy73 posted the 12/04/2025 at 01:38 PM
    rocan : merci à la version digital zonée vendu quasi au même prix que la Switch 2, mais comme tu dis il faudra voir courant janvier comment elle se comporte.
    rocan posted the 12/04/2025 at 01:40 PM
    tripy73 Oui. Après je me dis que même avec une console à 300 balles environ, c'est pas foufou quand même.
    giru posted the 12/04/2025 at 01:40 PM
    Il ne faut s'attendre à rien pour Metroid Prime 4 au Japon... S'il est dans le top 10 ça sera déjà pas mal.
    tripy73 posted the 12/04/2025 at 01:44 PM
    rocan : yep mais quand en face tu as la Switch 2 qui proposent une façon de consommer le JV plus en adéquation avec le public du pays, y a rien d'étonnant. Pas pour rien que Sony prépare aussi une machine hybride/portable pour la prochaine génération, si les plans ne changent pas entre temps.
    fiveagainstone posted the 12/04/2025 at 01:54 PM
    giru Exact, c'est le marché US qui va décider si le jeu se vend ou non.
    rocan posted the 12/04/2025 at 01:54 PM
    tripy73 Oui. Je ne sais pas pourquoi mais j'imagine mal Sony aller au bout de son hybride. Je me demande comment ils peuvent alimenter suffisamment les 2 machines. A moins qu'ils développent les mêmes jeux en low et high...
    cyr posted the 12/04/2025 at 02:02 PM
    La ps5 qui se maintient a la deuxième place. En espérant que sony comprenne que le prix c'est pas négligeable.
    cyr posted the 12/04/2025 at 02:05 PM
    giru vu le prix du ticket d'entrée pour intégrer le top 10 jap, franchement si samus arrive pas a faire du 35k en première semaine.....je vais vraiment détester kirby.
    jenicris posted the 12/04/2025 at 02:08 PM
    La PS5 se maintient et pas mal pour la Switch 1 malgré son âge.
