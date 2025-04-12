1. [NS2] Mario Kart World – 49,586 / 2,251,711
2. [NS2] Kirby Air Riders – 46,287 / 241,881
3. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – 35,225 / 1,306,801
4. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2 – 22,361 / 141,141
5. [NS2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 20,031 / 818,046
6. [NS2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 15,730 / 93,288
7. [NS2] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment – 9,647 / 109,786
8. [NSW] Minecraft – 7,386 / 4,057,382
9. [NSW] Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake – 7,262 / 293,851
10. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 7,245 / 8,265,856
Switch 2 – 97,677
PS5 Digital Edition – 17,491
Switch OLED – 16,004
PS5 Pro – 15,736
Switch Lite – 12,896
Switch – 6,427
PS5 – 2,559
Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 64
Xbox Series S – 56
Xbox Series X – 52
PS4 – 13
35 786 PS5 / 35 327 Switch / 172 XSXIS
Total Switch 2 : 2 968 435
Semaine prochaine : Metroid Prime 4
tags :
posted the 12/04/2025 at 01:10 PM by nicolasgourry