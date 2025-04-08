1. [NS2] Mario Kart World – 144,911 / 1,590,539
2. [NS2] Donkey Kong Bananza – 60,200 / 267,255
3. [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 – 38,200 / 92,691
4. [NSW] Minecraft – 20,204 / 3,975,511
5. [NS2] Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV – 19,172 / 47,591
6. [NSW] Gradius Origins – 18,998 / NEW
7. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 18,111 / 6,416,707
8. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 12,575 / 8,199,885
9. [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree – 12,040 / 1,371,808
10. [NSW] Tamagotchi Plaza – 11,265 / 172,862
Switch 2 – 179,641
Switch OLED – 18,236
Switch Lite – 13,135
PS5 – 10,631
Switch – 5,975
PS5 Pro – 4,376
PS5 Digital Edition – 2,124
Xbox Series X – 351
Xbox Series S – 189
Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 112
PS4 – 32
Total NS2 : 1 856 764
tags :
posted the 08/21/2025 at 01:15 PM by nicolasgourry
"It prints money!!".