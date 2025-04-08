profile
Famitsu sales (8/4/25 – 8/17/25) / 2 semaines
1. [NS2] Mario Kart World – 144,911 / 1,590,539
2. [NS2] Donkey Kong Bananza – 60,200 / 267,255
3. [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 – 38,200 / 92,691
4. [NSW] Minecraft – 20,204 / 3,975,511
5. [NS2] Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV – 19,172 / 47,591
6. [NSW] Gradius Origins – 18,998 / NEW
7. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 18,111 / 6,416,707
8. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 12,575 / 8,199,885
9. [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree – 12,040 / 1,371,808
10. [NSW] Tamagotchi Plaza – 11,265 / 172,862

Switch 2 – 179,641
Switch OLED – 18,236
Switch Lite – 13,135
PS5 – 10,631
Switch – 5,975
PS5 Pro – 4,376
PS5 Digital Edition – 2,124
Xbox Series X – 351
Xbox Series S – 189
Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 112
PS4 – 32

Total NS2 : 1 856 764
    posted the 08/21/2025 at 01:15 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    shincloud posted the 08/21/2025 at 01:26 PM
    Le Japon = Nintendo, Sony ne peux rien faire
    arikado posted the 08/21/2025 at 01:29 PM
    10x plus de consoles Nintendo. Là bas pour le moment c'est mort pour les autres. Surtout sans sorties probantes.
    cyr posted the 08/21/2025 at 01:31 PM
    shincloud meme sur les autres territoires,, nintendo n'est pas en reste.
    gasmok2 posted the 08/21/2025 at 01:42 PM
    Nintendo a compris que les japonais jouaient beaucou pen nomade, du coup la Switch a été le move parfait , combiner console de salon+portable
    "It prints money!!".
    cyr posted the 08/21/2025 at 04:00 PM
    gasmok2 toute façon, 1 seul consoles Nintendo avec 1 catalogue commun,ça permet de ne plus de faire de choix. Après tu joue comme tu veux. Tu commence ton jeux sur la télé, tu le continu ailleurs, et tu le finis ou tu veux...
