1. [NS2] Mario Kart World – 145,069 / 1,185,113
2. [NSW] Tamagotchi Plaza – 102,289 / NEW
3. [PS5] Death Stranding 2 – 71,964 / NEW
4. [NS2] Tamagotchi Plaza – 26,396 / NEW
5. [NSW] ToHeart – 18,076 / NEW
6. [NSW] Castlevania Anniversary Collection – 12,917 / NEW
7. [NS2] Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 6,231 / 24,056
8. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 5,569 / 6,358,819
9. [NSW] Minecraft – 5,513 / 3,923,387
10. [NSW] Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time – 5,396 / 136,021
Switch 2 – 161,021
Switch OLED – 6,425
Switch Lite – 6,072
PS5 – 4,109
Switch – 2,826
PS5 Pro – 2,371
PS5 Digital Edition – 853 votes
Xbox Series S – 251
Xbox Series X – 61
Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 41
PS4 – 23
15 323 Switch / 7 333 PS5 / 353 XSXIS
Total Switch 2 : 1 402 183
posted the 07/03/2025 at 01:05 PM by nicolasgourry
Sinon en gros, le top jap sera identique à un poil de cul pendant plusieurs mois.....
Plus vite que la une face à la 4.
Sinon,presque 130000 tamagotchi, c'est beau.
Mario kart World plaît visiblement toujours pour recette totalement différente au 8,sera t'il encore dans 8 ans ?