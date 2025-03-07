1. [NS2] Mario Kart World – 145,069 / 1,185,113

2. [NSW] Tamagotchi Plaza – 102,289 / NEW

3. [PS5] Death Stranding 2 – 71,964 / NEW

4. [NS2] Tamagotchi Plaza – 26,396 / NEW

5. [NSW] ToHeart – 18,076 / NEW

6. [NSW] Castlevania Anniversary Collection – 12,917 / NEW

7. [NS2] Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 6,231 / 24,056

8. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 5,569 / 6,358,819

9. [NSW] Minecraft – 5,513 / 3,923,387

10. [NSW] Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time – 5,396 / 136,021



Switch 2 – 161,021

Switch OLED – 6,425

Switch Lite – 6,072

PS5 – 4,109

Switch – 2,826

PS5 Pro – 2,371

PS5 Digital Edition – 853 votes

Xbox Series S – 251

Xbox Series X – 61

Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 41

PS4 – 23



15 323 Switch / 7 333 PS5 / 353 XSXIS

Total Switch 2 : 1 402 183