profile
Jeux Vidéo
280
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
182
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 6512
visites since opening : 11390271
guiguif > blog
all
No Straight Roads 2 annoncé sur consoles et PC
La suite de No Straight Roads a été annoncé aujourd'hui sur PC et consoles (sans plus de spécifications).

    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    spartan1985, aozora78
    posted the 06/07/2025 at 09:51 PM by guiguif
    comments (1)
    spartan1985 posted the 06/07/2025 at 10:02 PM
    Ah cool, j'ai terminé le premier le mois dernier, bonne petite surprise malgré un gameplay brouillon. Le morceau DK West en VF claque bien .
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo