Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 6467
visites since opening : 11254402
Covenant: Le First-person shooter Soulslike se remontre
Prévu pour l'heure uniquement sur PC, Covenant s'est remontré lors de l'event Galaxies.







    posted the 04/18/2025 at 11:22 AM by guiguif
    comments (3)
    idd posted the 04/18/2025 at 11:35 AM
    Ca a l'air vraiment chouette, en plus la vue fps donne un coté ultra immersif et avec les décors et la DA, ça rend trop bien
    marchale posted the 04/18/2025 at 11:41 AM
    J'aime beaucoup, à voit
    ravyxxs posted the 04/18/2025 at 11:44 AM
    Soulslike...un genre qui devient de plus en plus poussif car beaucoup cours après la gloire du tant convoité, Elden Ring.

    Bientôt l'overdose...
