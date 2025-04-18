accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Covenant: Le First-person shooter Soulslike se remontre
Prévu pour l'heure uniquement sur PC, Covenant s'est remontré lors de l'event Galaxies.
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
idd
,
tripy73
posted the 04/18/2025 at 11:22 AM by
guiguif
comments (
3
)
idd
posted
the 04/18/2025 at 11:35 AM
Ca a l'air vraiment chouette, en plus la vue fps donne un coté ultra immersif et avec les décors et la DA, ça rend trop bien
marchale
posted
the 04/18/2025 at 11:41 AM
J'aime beaucoup, à voit
ravyxxs
posted
the 04/18/2025 at 11:44 AM
Soulslike...un genre qui devient de plus en plus poussif car beaucoup cours après la gloire du tant convoité, Elden Ring.
Bientôt l'overdose...
