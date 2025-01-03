profile
Du gameplay, rien que du gameplay







    posted the 03/01/2025 at 12:45 PM by nicolasgourry
    aozora78 posted the 03/01/2025 at 01:27 PM
    J'aime bien le rendu de Gal Guardians mais pas les sprites...
    Je trouve ça dommage.

    Rusty Rabbit en Japonais quand on voit les Voice Actors ça doit être une expérience x)
    mrvince posted the 03/01/2025 at 01:47 PM
    Le bruit de l'épée dans Star Overdrive horrible.
    fragg posted the 03/01/2025 at 01:52 PM
    Rusty Rabbit, on dirait la préquelle de F.I.S.T. !
